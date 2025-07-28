 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19388592
Update notes via Steam Community
Corrected a potential bug fix different argument was in the script. Change the way NameCombine was working (nothing significant, but it would save a lot of typing on my end), and removed Tori for Secrets of Fire as a name because she is not in that segment.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174781
