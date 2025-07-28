Hello, this is GoldKids.

We're happy to bring you our second patch.

We’re aware that there are still many areas for improvement, and we’re steadily working on refining various elements.

Here are the details of Patch 1.2:

General

Fixed an issue where aim assist was missing.

Adjusted the overall game tempo.

Fixed an issue where the player would be launched during certain actions.

Fixed an issue where the player could pass through walls in specific situations.

Cards

Fixed several description errors.

If you enter the station without choosing a starter card pack, the Dagger deck will now be selected automatically.

Gold

Adjusted gold balance slightly.

Enemies

Rebalanced difficulty.

Fixed a bug that occurred during boss death cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where enemies could pass through walls in certain situations.

UI

Improved the card pack, add card, deck list, and deck removal screens.

Improved the upgrade UI.

Others

Added and adjusted several sound effects.

We’ve also fixed various minor issues and continue to polish the game.

If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or have suggestions,

please contact us via our Discord channel or Google Form.

Thank you for playing—we’ll keep working to make the game even more fun!