Hello Dear Adventurers,

Firstly, I changed the main font of the game so that the font owners wouldn't sue my ass. Please let me know in the comments if you like the new font or not. I might change it again

Fixed crushing wall hitting player even very close to player

Fixed wall arrows hit player even a bit further

Fixed not being able to swim after jump kick into the water

Fixed flame trap hitting player even a bit further

