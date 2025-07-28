It's great to be adding new features now, rather than just fixing bugs. Thanks to everyone for the nice comments - it's amazing to hear how many of you are enjoying the game! Thanks also for the bug reports - these are really important so we appreciate you taking the time to send them.

This is a summary of the last 5 patches, since we last did an announcement.

Patch notes, 1.172

Load a game without exiting to main menu

F8 now saves into a dedicated quicksave slot rather than over-writing the current ‘main’ save file

You can now save over another save slot rather than having to save as new slot then delete old slot

Added a label to draw attention to player-notes feature in journal

You can now milk goats even if your character doesn’t specifically need goats milk right now

Labelled the keyboard remapping controls more clearly

Fixed the issue with the hole into the fever ward being gone in subsequent playthroughs



Patch notes, 1.173

Fixed a bug that had dead Robyn taking part in the hide-and-seek game

Added a door so that the guard at the east (slums) gate can let you through when the gate is locked (from chapter 3)

Fixed bug that was causing various objects to be absent from the world on subsequent playthroughs (note: if you are currently playing a game with this problem already saved in its file, this won’t fix it- the bug was when a new game was started after exiting to menu from a previous game). If anyone is in a playthru and needs their save file fixing, please contact me in our Discord.

Patch Notes, 1.174

Added a wilderness map

Separated Load from Save in the escape menu

Fixed Ramón in the “Breached!” docker plot



Patch Notes, 1.175

Fixed a potential softlock in the grand ball

Fixed a problem that was stopping minions from following you out of the small north-east cave after chapter 14

Added new narrative content for Barbara and Janez- an opportunity to find out more about Zelig, if you’re willing to kiss and tell a little.



Patch Notes, 1.176