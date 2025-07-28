 Skip to content
It's great to be adding new features now, rather than just fixing bugs. Thanks to everyone for the nice comments - it's amazing to hear how many of you are enjoying the game! Thanks also for the bug reports - these are really important so we appreciate you taking the time to send them.

This is a summary of the last 5 patches, since we last did an announcement.

Patch notes, 1.172

  • Load a game without exiting to main menu

  • F8 now saves into a dedicated quicksave slot rather than over-writing the current ‘main’ save file

  • You can now save over another save slot rather than having to save as new slot then delete old slot

  • Added a label to draw attention to player-notes feature in journal

  • You can now milk goats even if your character doesn’t specifically need goats milk right now

  • Labelled the keyboard remapping controls more clearly

  • Fixed the issue with the hole into the fever ward being gone in subsequent playthroughs

Patch notes, 1.173

  • Fixed a bug that had dead Robyn taking part in the hide-and-seek game

  • Added a door so that the guard at the east (slums) gate can let you through when the gate is locked (from chapter 3)

  • Fixed bug that was causing various objects to be absent from the world on subsequent playthroughs (note: if you are currently playing a game with this problem already saved in its file, this won’t fix it- the bug was when a new game was started after exiting to menu from a previous game). If anyone is in a playthru and needs their save file fixing, please contact me in our Discord.

Patch Notes, 1.174

  • Added a wilderness map

  • Separated Load from Save in the escape menu

  • Fixed Ramón in the “Breached!” docker plot

Patch Notes, 1.175

  • Fixed a potential softlock in the grand ball

  • Fixed a problem that was stopping minions from following you out of the small north-east cave after chapter 14

  • Added new narrative content for Barbara and Janez- an opportunity to find out more about Zelig, if you’re willing to kiss and tell a little.

Patch Notes, 1.176

  • Added a better sequence around the player getting \exiled\ in chapter 13

  • Made another small improvement to how Sofia tracks you down in chapter 8 \ to arrange the night out in the North Gate tavern\

  • Fixed a bug that was making dead bodies sometimes disappear from where you had stashed them, when you re-loaded a save file 

  • You can now reload from the current save slot as well as other slots, while in-game

  • Added space for more save slots in the load/save window

  • Added F9 to quickload from the (F8) quicksave slot 

  • Put in a safeguard to stop you taking an item multiple times by spam-clicking it

  • Put in a safeguard to make sure all combat mugshots are cleared out after a combat

  • Fixed an occasional bug with the Rejuvenate and Repair rituals which would leave the player unable to move

  • Fixed an error with Ilona’s audio

