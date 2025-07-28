It's great to be adding new features now, rather than just fixing bugs. Thanks to everyone for the nice comments - it's amazing to hear how many of you are enjoying the game! Thanks also for the bug reports - these are really important so we appreciate you taking the time to send them.
This is a summary of the last 5 patches, since we last did an announcement.
Patch notes, 1.172
Load a game without exiting to main menu
F8 now saves into a dedicated quicksave slot rather than over-writing the current ‘main’ save file
You can now save over another save slot rather than having to save as new slot then delete old slot
Added a label to draw attention to player-notes feature in journal
You can now milk goats even if your character doesn’t specifically need goats milk right now
Labelled the keyboard remapping controls more clearly
Fixed the issue with the hole into the fever ward being gone in subsequent playthroughs
Patch notes, 1.173
Fixed a bug that had dead Robyn taking part in the hide-and-seek game
Added a door so that the guard at the east (slums) gate can let you through when the gate is locked (from chapter 3)
Fixed bug that was causing various objects to be absent from the world on subsequent playthroughs (note: if you are currently playing a game with this problem already saved in its file, this won’t fix it- the bug was when a new game was started after exiting to menu from a previous game). If anyone is in a playthru and needs their save file fixing, please contact me in our Discord.
Patch Notes, 1.174
Added a wilderness map
Separated Load from Save in the escape menu
Fixed Ramón in the “Breached!” docker plot
Patch Notes, 1.175
Fixed a potential softlock in the grand ball
Fixed a problem that was stopping minions from following you out of the small north-east cave after chapter 14
Added new narrative content for Barbara and Janez- an opportunity to find out more about Zelig, if you’re willing to kiss and tell a little.
Patch Notes, 1.176
Added a better sequence around the player getting \exiled\ in chapter 13
Made another small improvement to how Sofia tracks you down in chapter 8 \ to arrange the night out in the North Gate tavern\
Fixed a bug that was making dead bodies sometimes disappear from where you had stashed them, when you re-loaded a save file
You can now reload from the current save slot as well as other slots, while in-game
Added space for more save slots in the load/save window
Added F9 to quickload from the (F8) quicksave slot
Put in a safeguard to stop you taking an item multiple times by spam-clicking it
Put in a safeguard to make sure all combat mugshots are cleared out after a combat
Fixed an occasional bug with the Rejuvenate and Repair rituals which would leave the player unable to move
Fixed an error with Ilona’s audio
