We've released another hotfix for some additional stability problems and gameplay issues players have encountered in Milestone 5. Please do report any bugs you encounter on the bug reporting subforums and we'll do our best to look into them.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash that could occur on the tactical mission debrief in some circumstances if the player had created custom soldier roles.
Fixed a crash on startup that could occur if the username of the local computer contains special characters that could mess up a file path (e.g. slashes, parentheses, etc).
Changed files in this update