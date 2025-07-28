Visuals
- Improved Lighting: New normal maps for all map as well as the gatekeeper arena backgrounds have been added to make map backgrounds look cleaner
Performance Improvements
- Improved performance for gatekeeper arena
Improvements
- Additional Crit Damage is now displayed as + 10% damage instead of 110%
Bugfixes
- Fixed pheonix companion projectiles sound effect duplication
- Fixed eternal sands bug enemies dealing damage after they have been defeated when walking over them
Thanks for your amazing support and for playing our game <3
