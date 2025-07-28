 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19388507
With Update 1.0.1.1 we are bringing improved lighting to all map backgrounds for cleaner visuals along a performance improvement for the gatekeeper arena.

Visuals

  • Improved Lighting: New normal maps for all map as well as the gatekeeper arena backgrounds have been added to make map backgrounds look cleaner


Performance Improvements

  • Improved performance for gatekeeper arena


Improvements

  • Additional Crit Damage is now displayed as + 10% damage instead of 110%


Bugfixes

  • Fixed pheonix companion projectiles sound effect duplication
  • Fixed eternal sands bug enemies dealing damage after they have been defeated when walking over them


Thanks for your amazing support and for playing our game <3

You are invited to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.

