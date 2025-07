Visuals

Improved Lighting: New normal maps for all map as well as the gatekeeper arena backgrounds have been added to make map backgrounds look cleaner



Performance Improvements

Improved performance for gatekeeper arena



Improvements

Additional Crit Damage is now displayed as + 10% damage instead of 110%



Bugfixes

Fixed pheonix companion projectiles sound effect duplication



Fixed eternal sands bug enemies dealing damage after they have been defeated when walking over them



With Update 1.0.1.1 we are bringing improved lighting to all map backgrounds for cleaner visuals along a performance improvement for the gatekeeper arena.Thanks for your amazing support and for playing our game <3You are invited to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.