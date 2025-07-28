- New: Improved performance in a number of locations, especially the area outside the asylum and the "Tunnel of the Damned". Let us know if it works better, especially in lower-powered devices such as notebooks or the Steam Deck.
- Fix: Seems like a rare issue with the film projector in the Therapy Room persisted. To retrieve a reel, just clicking on the projector should do the trick. Hopefully you can all watch movies in peace now.
- Note: Speaking of which, good luck pinpointing the horror movie quote this time.
- Build string: version 1.3.3069 (test with CTRL + V).
Patch 1.3.3069 codename "Don't tell them, act normal"
Update notes via Steam Community
Pssst, hey. It's me, your good friend Lenny. This is a very minor program update:
