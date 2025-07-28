 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19388487 Edited 28 July 2025 – 23:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Pssst, hey. It's me, your good friend Lenny. This is a very minor program update:

  • New: Improved performance in a number of locations, especially the area outside the asylum and the "Tunnel of the Damned". Let us know if it works better, especially in lower-powered devices such as notebooks or the Steam Deck.
  • Fix: Seems like a rare issue with the film projector in the Therapy Room persisted. To retrieve a reel, just clicking on the projector should do the trick. Hopefully you can all watch movies in peace now.
  • Note: Speaking of which, good luck pinpointing the horror movie quote this time.
  • Build string: version 1.3.3069 (test with CTRL + V).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows 64-bit Depot 230214
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit macOS Depot 230215
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link