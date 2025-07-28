🕯️ Patch 1.14.2025
This update adds more life and mystery to The Coffin of Sarah:
🔍 New Content
🧺 Expanded Interactions in and around the Farmhouse — with some being multi-staged or requiring re-visits.
🕵️ Hidden Lore added throughout the game world for curious players to uncover.
🧠 Certain interactions now lay the groundwork for events in later chapters.
📅 What’s to Come
🏚️ Chapter Two development is officially underway. It will feature:
A larger map with new areas to explore.
Longer gameplay, more layered choices, and deeper psychological horror.
More complex interactions that may tie back to what you discovered (or missed) in Chapter One.
🎃 Chapter Two is currently planned for release around Halloween 2025.
🧪 In the meantime, expect additional updates to Chapter One — refining existing content, adding hidden interactions, and slowly shifting the tone toward what’s coming next.
Thanks for playing and supporting The Coffin of Sarah.
More darkness awaits — if you’re brave enough to look for it.
Changed files in this update