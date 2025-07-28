 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19388467 Edited 28 July 2025 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🕯️ Patch 1.14.2025

This update adds more life and mystery to The Coffin of Sarah:

🔍 New Content

  • 🧺 Expanded Interactions in and around the Farmhouse — with some being multi-staged or requiring re-visits.

  • 🕵️ Hidden Lore added throughout the game world for curious players to uncover.

  • 🧠 Certain interactions now lay the groundwork for events in later chapters.

📅 What’s to Come

  • 🏚️ Chapter Two development is officially underway. It will feature:

    • A larger map with new areas to explore.

    • Longer gameplay, more layered choices, and deeper psychological horror.

    • More complex interactions that may tie back to what you discovered (or missed) in Chapter One.

  • 🎃 Chapter Two is currently planned for release around Halloween 2025.

  • 🧪 In the meantime, expect additional updates to Chapter One — refining existing content, adding hidden interactions, and slowly shifting the tone toward what’s coming next.

Thanks for playing and supporting The Coffin of Sarah.
More darkness awaits — if you’re brave enough to look for it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3820891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link