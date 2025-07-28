🕯️ Patch 1.14.2025

This update adds more life and mystery to The Coffin of Sarah:

🔍 New Content

🧺 Expanded Interactions in and around the Farmhouse — with some being multi-staged or requiring re-visits.

🕵️ Hidden Lore added throughout the game world for curious players to uncover.

🧠 Certain interactions now lay the groundwork for events in later chapters.

📅 What’s to Come

🏚️ Chapter Two development is officially underway. It will feature: A larger map with new areas to explore. Longer gameplay , more layered choices, and deeper psychological horror. More complex interactions that may tie back to what you discovered (or missed) in Chapter One.

🎃 Chapter Two is currently planned for release around Halloween 2025 .

🧪 In the meantime, expect additional updates to Chapter One — refining existing content, adding hidden interactions, and slowly shifting the tone toward what’s coming next.

Thanks for playing and supporting The Coffin of Sarah.

More darkness awaits — if you’re brave enough to look for it.