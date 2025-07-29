- Fixed an issue in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 causing Multitrack Video to set the Maximum Video Tracks to 10 if the user had set it to "Auto" [dsaedtler]
- Fixed an issue in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 causing Browser Source hardware acceleration to fail in the Flatpak version [reitowo/tytan652]
- Fixed an issue in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 where progress bars were styled incorrectly [Warchamp7]
- Fixed an issue in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 where spacing around scrollbars was incorrect [Warchamp7]
- Fixed an issue in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 where Decklink Output did not work [CyBeRoni]
- Fixed a freeze in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 on Linux when using PipeWire capture with explicit sync [YaLTeR]
- Fixed an issue where Video Capture Devices on Linux could unexpectedly stop capturing video [JiangXsong]
- Fixed an issue with PipeWire capture on Linux where video filters could cause gamma shift [tytan652]
- This was done by reverting a fix for white-tinted PipeWire captures in 10-bit or 16-bit color formats, so that issue will return for now.
OBS Studio 31.1.2
