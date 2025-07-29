 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19388435 Edited 29 July 2025 – 11:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 causing Multitrack Video to set the Maximum Video Tracks to 10 if the user had set it to "Auto" [dsaedtler]
  • Fixed an issue in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 causing Browser Source hardware acceleration to fail in the Flatpak version [reitowo/tytan652]
  • Fixed an issue in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 where progress bars were styled incorrectly [Warchamp7]
  • Fixed an issue in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 where spacing around scrollbars was incorrect [Warchamp7]
  • Fixed an issue in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 where Decklink Output did not work [CyBeRoni]
  • Fixed a freeze in OBS Studio 31.1.0 and 31.1.1 on Linux when using PipeWire capture with explicit sync [YaLTeR]
  • Fixed an issue where Video Capture Devices on Linux could unexpectedly stop capturing video [JiangXsong]
  • Fixed an issue with PipeWire capture on Linux where video filters could cause gamma shift [tytan652]
  • This was done by reverting a fix for white-tinted PipeWire captures in 10-bit or 16-bit color formats, so that issue will return for now.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 1905181
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit macOS Depot 1905182
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link