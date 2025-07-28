Event: Passive Tree Overhaul – Discover the New System!
Get ready for a major upgrade!
The Passive Ability Tree has been completely redesigned, introducing a brand-new system that’s more flexible, powerful, and exciting to use. Now you can evolve abilities and get new passives more easily than ever before.
🔹 What's New?
A streamlined structure for passive upgrades
Easier progression and better build customization
Room for future expansion and new ability types
Whether you're a veteran or a new player, this system opens the door to deeper strategy and more rewarding builds.
Start experimenting and find your perfect passive combo!
Changed files in this update