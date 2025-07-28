 Skip to content
Major 28 July 2025 Build 19388353 Edited 28 July 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

Event: Passive Tree Overhaul – Discover the New System!

Get ready for a major upgrade!
The Passive Ability Tree has been completely redesigned, introducing a brand-new system that’s more flexible, powerful, and exciting to use. Now you can evolve abilities and get new passives more easily than ever before.

🔹 What's New?

  • A streamlined structure for passive upgrades

  • Easier progression and better build customization

  • Room for future expansion and new ability types

Whether you're a veteran or a new player, this system opens the door to deeper strategy and more rewarding builds.

Start experimenting and find your perfect passive combo!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3618401
