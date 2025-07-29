Survivors!

You thought you could escape my wrath.

You fought your way through scorched coastlines, blood-soaked battlefields, and cursed fortresses - each run a desperate step toward freedom. But every path, every escape, always led you back to where it all began -

- to me.

And now, there’s nowhere left to run.

Descend into the Depths of Tartarus and face your greatest challenge yet.

No more second chances.

Will you let the gods define your fate… or make a last stand against the one who started it all?

We're in the Endgame now.

🎉 Achilles: Survivor leaves Early Access today.

Version 1.0 brings more changes than all previous updates combined: you’ll face new horrors in a twisted realm, test your strength in Endless Mode, gain new powers, and unlock four powerful new Survivors - each with their own unique playstyle.

Read on to discover what’s waiting for you in version 1.0.

And maybe grab a jug of tea - or ambrosia - because it’s a lot.

🌍 New Realm: Dungeons. Explore the Depths of Tartarus.

Venture into the darkest corners of the underworld in our brand-new fourth realm.

Dungeons are no ordinary prison - the souls of condemned bandits and terrifying creatures roam among the ruined structures, allowing no Survivor to escape without a fight.

You’ll face new, terrifying enemies, deadly midbosses, and powerful Overlords in six narrow, labyrinthine locations that leave little room to run… and nowhere to hide.

What lies in wait within the Depths of Tartarus?

🛠️ New Feature: Endless Mode. Prepare for Endless Pain

Your adventure with Achilles can now last forever… Or at least as long as your skills allow.

Every realm now has its own Endless variant, perfect for pushing your build to its limits. Survive as long as you can (and let us know your best time 💙)

🛠️ New Feature: Talents. Unlock a unique ability for each Survivor

Each Survivor has gained a unique Talent - a passive ability that differentiates them from other characters.

It’s one of the biggest changes in 1.0, designed to make each run feel more distinct, and each Survivor more… themselves. For example, Diomedes - king of Argos, said to have founded ten cities before he died - gains bonus building speed with each completed structure and recovers some missing health.

🛠️ New Feature: Favors rework.

The Favour system has been overhauled!

You’ll now experience more meaningful build variety as each class feels more distinct - with new specialization paths and modifiers.

🛡️ New Characters:

Achilles - the Kingslayer

→ Fast striking speed, high mobility and dodge chance. An assassin who strikes from the shadows.

A silent killer forged in the fires of war.

Achilles was once the shining hero of Greece - commander of the Myrmidons, unstoppable on the battlefield, and a demigod whose name echoed across the Aegean. But that man died in Troy. What returned from the underworld is something else entirely.

Now wearing the very armor in which he slew Agamemnon, Achilles no longer leads legions. He moves alone - fast, deadly, and unseen until it’s far too late.

They call him… the Kingslayer.

Agamemnon - The Conqueror of Troy

-> High armor, heavy damage, low mobility. Commands the battlefield through brute force.

A heavy-armored warlord delivering devastating melee strikes.

Agamemnon was never just a king - he was the king. Ruler of Mycenae, supreme commander of the Greek forces during the Trojan War, and the man whose word brought fire and ruin to the walls of Troy. His brother Menelaus may have had the grudge, but it was Agamemnon who turned it into war.

Don’t expect elegance - his movement is slow, and his strategy relies on overwhelming force.

Feared by his allies, hated by his enemies, and too proud for the gods themselves, Agamemnon led through dominance and blood. Now, ripped from the underworld and clad in iron heavier than his conscience, he returns as a force of pure aggression.

His thirst for power has only grown.

Steropes, the Mighty Smasher

→ Slow movement, high power, high armor. A walking tank who turns the battlefield into a demolition site.

A living relic of the old gods.

Steropes is one of the Elder Cyclopes - the children of Gaia and Uranus, ancient blacksmiths who once forged the thunderbolts of Zeus. In the depths of Hephaestus’ forge, he shaped weapons that would shatter mountains. Now, he brings that same force to the battlefield.

He doesn’t move fast. He doesn’t need to.

As a tank, he trades speed for overwhelming strength and heavy armor. Every strike lands like a forge hammer - slow to wind up, but absolutely crushing.

He has one eye. Two fists. And zero patience.

Nezha - The Third Lotus Prince

→ High mobility, high crit chance, lower shooting damage. A fast, unpredictable fighter who blends martial skill with magical trickery.

He’s not part of this pantheon - but he wasn’t going to let that stop him.

Nezha is a legendary hero from Chinese mythology - a rebellious celestial warrior born of a lotus flower, known for defying divine orders and rewriting his own fate. Armed with enchanted relics and impossible speed, he’s outpaced demons, dragons, and now even death itself.

On the battlefield, Nezha is a blur. He strikes with a fire-tipped spear, controls crowds with his Heavenly Sash, and moves like a storm on his signature Wind Fire Wheels. He may lack long-range firepower, but when it comes to close-quarters combat, few can match his precision and flair.

Most heroes try to escape Tartarus.

Nezha ran straight in - not to join the fight, but to stir it up.

🌀 New Power: Poseidon’s Fury

Call upon the Lord of the Sea to unleash a mighty wave.

Poseidon sends a powerful surge forward, knocking back enemies in front of the Survivor. Great for creating breathing room - or wiping the battlefield clean.

🏛️ New Structures

Spin Blades

This structure lashes out at nearby enemies with two rotating axes that extend and spin at regular intervals. Deals damage and applies light knockback - perfect for crowd control.

Statue of Medusa

One glance and your foes freeze. You get paid.

Enemies that die to this cursed statue have a chance to turn to stone - and be converted directly into bonus Stone for your run. Build it smart, and let the Gorgon's gaze fund your construction empire.

⚔️ New enemies and adjustments

Prepare for very different nightmares, as new Overlords \[Hades, Chimera], Midbosses \[Satyr, Centaur] and normal enemies join the battlefield.

What’s more, cyclops and spider Midbosses gained some special attacks - now all the Midbosses in the game have them.

🏆 50 New Achievements Added

Plenty of new challenges to chase down.

To make your life easier, we also introduced achievement filtering in this update.

⚔️ Balance changes

Lowered building and mining times in Short Mode to improve pacing and lower frustration.

3 new improvements and tags were added: related to distance, melee, magic.

Bosses in Hard Mode now deal less damage, making it more probable to survive… But never certain.

Critical Hit Chance improvements were nerfed, as they were too powerful. The Trojan Horse structure received a minor nerf (now it grants 3% crit chance). Monument of Thunder was adjusted too.

Several characters were rebalanced and received changes to their passives.

Stone Golems now drop more Stone, befitting their name.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Graphic settings now save properly between sessions.

“Kill inside circle” objectives now only depend on whether you’re actually inside the circle, instead of being based on enemies' placement.

Manual Aim now works correctly in the Lava realm.

Ranged enemies and their projectiles are now easier to spot in combat. Same for the Myrmidons.

Summary screen now includes damage caused by statuses.

You should no longer get stuck on power transformation screen.

Fixed a rare bug where you could get stuck inside structures. There is no place to hide now.

And much more!

📜 The Road So Far

There’s always a bit of fear in releasing a game into the world. You never know what players will love, what they’ll demand with each update (Endless Mode was a long time coming…), or what will quietly crash in the background while you sleep during the release (broken saves on day one, anyone? We hope no one here remembers).

But over the past months, you’ve helped shape Achilles: Survivor into something we’re truly proud of.

During Early Access, we:

Got rid of 863 bugs,

Added Survivors, realms, powers, game modes, and more than a few spiders to the game,

Survived reading thousands of comments, reviews, and Discord messages (thank you!)

What’s next?

Well, that’s a question for another day. Today, we celebrate (and stay ready in case something breaks. Gotta love working in gamedev).

Thank you for being here with us. We hope you enjoy 1.0 - and everything still to come.

All the best from Toruń 💙

~Dark Point Games Team

PS: If you’ve read this far… we’ve got a challenge for you.

To celebrate version 1.0 and the arrival of Endless Mode, we’re running a Discord competition.

Your mission:

🎯 Survive as long as you can on Endless Greece Coastline and post a screenshot in the right channel.

Winners will earn a digital copy of one of our games, for any platform.

▶ Full rules in the #survivor-news channel on Discord!

Good luck - and don't die too fast.