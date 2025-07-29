 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19388306
Update notes via Steam Community

Small hotfix to stop the unintended interaction of the paradox infinity spawning abilities with other ships. bigger patch is still cooking in the oven.

Stalker

Ability 1 - Veil

  • speed from \[20-30] to \[17-25]

  • Augment Striker: reduced jump strength by 10%

Paradox

Ability 1 - Inversion Ritual

  • Augment Protector: cooldown recovery from 50% to 35%

Ability 2 - Dilation Field

  • Augment Warden: now only affects allies, not self

Medium Class Ships

Stingray

Ability 2 - Force Blade

  • max health as bonus shield on hitting an enemy from 18% to 14%

Nautilus

Ability 1 - Sonar

  • Augment Warden: from 3% cooldown recovery to 2%, max cooldown recovery from 30% to 20%

