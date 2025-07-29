Small hotfix to stop the unintended interaction of the paradox infinity spawning abilities with other ships. bigger patch is still cooking in the oven.
Stalker
Ability 1 - Veil
speed from \[20-30] to \[17-25]
Augment Striker: reduced jump strength by 10%
Paradox
Ability 1 - Inversion Ritual
Augment Protector: cooldown recovery from 50% to 35%
Ability 2 - Dilation Field
Augment Warden: now only affects allies, not self
Medium Class Ships
Stingray
Ability 2 - Force Blade
max health as bonus shield on hitting an enemy from 18% to 14%
Nautilus
Ability 1 - Sonar
Augment Warden: from 3% cooldown recovery to 2%, max cooldown recovery from 30% to 20%
Changed files in this update