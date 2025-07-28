Ahoy adventurers!

The wait is over — Captain Bones has officially launched as a full game!

Thanks to your ongoing support and feedback, we’ve reached a major milestone, delivering a complete experience with even more to come.

🧭 Key Features:

✅ Complete Story Mode

Captain Bones’ tale is now fully playable from beginning to end. It’s time to finish what you started and uncover the untold pirate curse.

🚢 New Warship with 6 Crew

Introducing a powerful new ship to command! Bigger and stronger, this vessel brings more tactical options for sea battles.

🕸️ The Hidden Dungeon Area

Explore the dungeon zone filled with danger, mystery. Only the brave will survive.

🔧 Smarter Item Mechanics

Activities like chopping trees, repairing, and lighting fires now require you to have the correct item in your quick-access inventory.

More logic, more immersion!

🚀 What’s Coming Next?

But the journey doesn’t end here.

Coming soon:

Enhanced mechanics

Secret updates and surprises

With the strength of our community, Captain Bones will keep evolving!

⚓ Take the Wheel, Captain!

Adventure, challenge, and discovery await in the full version of Captain Bones.

The story may be complete — but the legend is just beginning.





