Ahoy adventurers!
The wait is over — Captain Bones has officially launched as a full game!
Thanks to your ongoing support and feedback, we’ve reached a major milestone, delivering a complete experience with even more to come.
🧭 Key Features:
✅ Complete Story Mode
Captain Bones’ tale is now fully playable from beginning to end. It’s time to finish what you started and uncover the untold pirate curse.
🚢 New Warship with 6 Crew
Introducing a powerful new ship to command! Bigger and stronger, this vessel brings more tactical options for sea battles.
🕸️ The Hidden Dungeon Area
Explore the dungeon zone filled with danger, mystery. Only the brave will survive.
🔧 Smarter Item Mechanics
Activities like chopping trees, repairing, and lighting fires now require you to have the correct item in your quick-access inventory.
More logic, more immersion!
🚀 What’s Coming Next?
But the journey doesn’t end here.
Coming soon:
Enhanced mechanics
Secret updates and surprises
With the strength of our community, Captain Bones will keep evolving!
⚓ Take the Wheel, Captain!
Adventure, challenge, and discovery await in the full version of Captain Bones.
The story may be complete — but the legend is just beginning.
