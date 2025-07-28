 Skip to content
Hook, Line, and Axe now runs smoother and better than ever with this update! We appreciated feedback we received and were able to make significant adjustments, which allows for a smoother and more intended player experience. Additionally, there are now some quality-of-life changes that improve and enhance the game.

Thank you for your continued support and we hope to see you take down corruption and uncover the darkest secrets in Hook, Line, and Axe!

-The Triple AAA Games Team

