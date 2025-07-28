- The animation system in CS2 is in the process of being upgraded to AnimGraph2, which requires reauthoring existing game content. Today's update replaces all first-person animations, including weapon deploy, firing, reload, and inspect animations
- Replaced/updated all chicken animations
[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Improvements to damage prediction when shooting while moving
- Shotgun reloads will no longer resume automatically after being interrupted
- Fixed several cases where a player would get stuck on map geometry while surfing (i.e., on surf maps)
[ AUDIO ]
- Fixed a case where individual player voice volume adjustments weren't working correctly
- Various improvements to weapon reload and draw sounds in conjunction with AnimGraph2 updates.
- Added new speed-sensitive sounds that play while surfing (can be turned on with sv_surf_sounds, and can be adjusted via snd_surf_volume_inair, snd_surf_volume_map, snd_surf_volume_slide)
- Various improvements to ambient sound content for community map makers
[ MISC ]
- The Community Server Browser will now open in the Steam Overlay when playing in fullscreen exclusive mode
[ MAPS ]
Overpass
- Breakable glass added to B doors
- Adjusted Heaven railing
- Adjusted angle of truck on A site
- Blocked view from truckbed to stairs
- Moved up wall behind dumpster, by A stairs
- Adjusted texturing on dumpster back wall
- Removed some grass near A site
- Flattened tops of broken walls near B site
- Re-enabled wires around the map
Train
- Added new cover on A site by Hell train
- Added new cover and adjusted platform on B site outside of Z
- Added new cover in Upper B halls
- Adjusted cover in Ivy
- Removed horizontal stripes on large doors in A site
- Raised CT side platform in B
- Adjusted lighting on B site
- Adjusted clipping throughout
Inferno
- Church windows opened above Coffins
- Church garden pathway narrowed by entrance door and widened by Coffins
- Adjusted shape of first box on B site
- Repairs on A site balcony railing have been completed
- Curbs removed along Mid
- Arch light moved to ceiling
- Adjusted Banana visuals to improve player legibility
- Adjusted props throughout
Dogtown
- Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)
Changed files in this update