28 July 2025 Build 19388062 Edited 28 July 2025 – 21:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[ ANIMATION ]
  • The animation system in CS2 is in the process of being upgraded to AnimGraph2, which requires reauthoring existing game content. Today's update replaces all first-person animations, including weapon deploy, firing, reload, and inspect animations
  • Replaced/updated all chicken animations


[ GAMEPLAY ]
  • Improvements to damage prediction when shooting while moving
  • Shotgun reloads will no longer resume automatically after being interrupted
  • Fixed several cases where a player would get stuck on map geometry while surfing (i.e., on surf maps)


[ AUDIO ]
  • Fixed a case where individual player voice volume adjustments weren't working correctly
  • Various improvements to weapon reload and draw sounds in conjunction with AnimGraph2 updates.
  • Added new speed-sensitive sounds that play while surfing (can be turned on with sv_surf_sounds, and can be adjusted via snd_surf_volume_inair, snd_surf_volume_map, snd_surf_volume_slide)
  • Various improvements to ambient sound content for community map makers


[ MISC ]
  • The Community Server Browser will now open in the Steam Overlay when playing in fullscreen exclusive mode


[ MAPS ]
Overpass
  • Breakable glass added to B doors
  • Adjusted Heaven railing
  • Adjusted angle of truck on A site
  • Blocked view from truckbed to stairs
  • Moved up wall behind dumpster, by A stairs
  • Adjusted texturing on dumpster back wall
  • Removed some grass near A site
  • Flattened tops of broken walls near B site
  • Re-enabled wires around the map

Train
  • Added new cover on A site by Hell train
  • Added new cover and adjusted platform on B site outside of Z
  • Added new cover in Upper B halls
  • Adjusted cover in Ivy
  • Removed horizontal stripes on large doors in A site
  • Raised CT side platform in B
  • Adjusted lighting on B site
  • Adjusted clipping throughout

Inferno
  • Church windows opened above Coffins
  • Church garden pathway narrowed by entrance door and widened by Coffins
  • Adjusted shape of first box on B site
  • Repairs on A site balcony railing have been completed
  • Curbs removed along Mid
  • Arch light moved to ceiling
  • Adjusted Banana visuals to improve player legibility
  • Adjusted props throughout

Dogtown
  • Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)

