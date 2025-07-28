 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Commander,

The latest update has been released: Release v1.0.3a - Apocalypso

Apocalypso is the void-ravaged C variant of the 'Ancient' hull class. Lost for centuries, the enigmatic craft recently re-emerged from an unusually volatile riftstorm on the fringes of Imperial space. Around the same time, there have been increasing reports of strange, biomechanoid starships surfacing across multiple exclusion sectors. Whether or not these events are connected remains officially unverified.

In addition to the Return of the Apocalypso event we've also included a number of balance changes (particularly to beam weapons) as well as the usual host of bug fixes and improvements. 

Finally, this patch includes the much-requested confirmation dialogue when attempting to warp when friendly crew are still aboard the enemy ship. 

Version Number: Release 1.0.3a 

Content

  • New ship: Ancient C

  • Unknown threat sighted!

Gameplay

  • Reduced Neuralizer charge time and power cost

  • Reduced Gravitic Ray charge time and increased slow duration

  • Reduced Corruption Beam charge time

  • Reduced Energy Beam II charge time

  • Reduced Heat Beam I charge time and power cost

  • Reduced Heat Beam II charge time and power cost

  • Reduced Bloatmite instability lifespan 

  • Holy Scepter purify effect is now ship-wide

  • Enabled player control of Stygian Worm on Overseer A

  • Adjusted Tendril spawning rules for all Stygian Worm-type demons

  • Fixed location of starting crew on Light Destroyer A

  • Fixed Heavy Frigate C, Explorator C, and Overseer C failing to unlock after winning with requisite ship

  • Fixed Giant Necrophage Displacement Caster

  • Fixed reversed Storm Bombard and Thunder Bombard hardpoints Giant Necrophage

  • Fixed Giant Necrophage repairing Life Support after Demon Heart transition

  • Fixed missing power in Voltaic Cruiser's Technovirus Bombard

  • Increased shot count of Voltaic Cruiser's Technovirus Bombard

  • Adjusted Voltaic Cruiser's crew to make it slightly stronger

  • Reduced Sensors scrap cost

  • Reduced Weapons scrap cost

  • Reduced Door Control scrap cost

  • Increased Tower of Skulls scrap cost

  • Fixed drive charge progress not saving/loading

  • Seeker Missiles now fires 6 missiles at random enemy systems

  • Reduced Husk Rack build times and costs

Visuals

  • Adjusted spawn position of Voltaic Cruiser special attack

  • Corrected Bloated Reagents spell projectile

  • Added casting animation for Abyssal Tendril

  • Added missing artwork for Bunker Drills

Text

  • Fixed typo in Carnage Optics

  • Fixed incorrect gold text assignment in war cult planetoid encounter

UI

  • Added confirmation dialogue when attempting to warp while friendly crew are aboard enemy ship 

