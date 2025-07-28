Greetings Commander,

The latest update has been released: Release v1.0.3a - Apocalypso

Apocalypso is the void-ravaged C variant of the 'Ancient' hull class. Lost for centuries, the enigmatic craft recently re-emerged from an unusually volatile riftstorm on the fringes of Imperial space. Around the same time, there have been increasing reports of strange, biomechanoid starships surfacing across multiple exclusion sectors. Whether or not these events are connected remains officially unverified.

In addition to the Return of the Apocalypso event we've also included a number of balance changes (particularly to beam weapons) as well as the usual host of bug fixes and improvements.

Finally, this patch includes the much-requested confirmation dialogue when attempting to warp when friendly crew are still aboard the enemy ship.

Version Number: Release 1.0.3a

Content

New ship: Ancient C

Unknown threat sighted!

Gameplay

Reduced Neuralizer charge time and power cost

Reduced Gravitic Ray charge time and increased slow duration

Reduced Corruption Beam charge time

Reduced Energy Beam II charge time

Reduced Heat Beam I charge time and power cost

Reduced Heat Beam II charge time and power cost

Reduced Bloatmite instability lifespan

Holy Scepter purify effect is now ship-wide

Enabled player control of Stygian Worm on Overseer A

Adjusted Tendril spawning rules for all Stygian Worm-type demons

Fixed location of starting crew on Light Destroyer A

Fixed Heavy Frigate C, Explorator C, and Overseer C failing to unlock after winning with requisite ship

Fixed Giant Necrophage Displacement Caster

Fixed reversed Storm Bombard and Thunder Bombard hardpoints Giant Necrophage

Fixed Giant Necrophage repairing Life Support after Demon Heart transition

Fixed missing power in Voltaic Cruiser's Technovirus Bombard

Increased shot count of Voltaic Cruiser's Technovirus Bombard

Adjusted Voltaic Cruiser's crew to make it slightly stronger

Reduced Sensors scrap cost

Reduced Weapons scrap cost

Reduced Door Control scrap cost

Increased Tower of Skulls scrap cost

Fixed drive charge progress not saving/loading

Seeker Missiles now fires 6 missiles at random enemy systems

Reduced Husk Rack build times and costs

Visuals

Adjusted spawn position of Voltaic Cruiser special attack

Corrected Bloated Reagents spell projectile

Added casting animation for Abyssal Tendril

Added missing artwork for Bunker Drills

Text

Fixed typo in Carnage Optics

Fixed incorrect gold text assignment in war cult planetoid encounter

UI