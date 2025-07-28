Greetings Commander,
The latest update has been released: Release v1.0.3a - Apocalypso
Apocalypso is the void-ravaged C variant of the 'Ancient' hull class. Lost for centuries, the enigmatic craft recently re-emerged from an unusually volatile riftstorm on the fringes of Imperial space. Around the same time, there have been increasing reports of strange, biomechanoid starships surfacing across multiple exclusion sectors. Whether or not these events are connected remains officially unverified.
In addition to the Return of the Apocalypso event we've also included a number of balance changes (particularly to beam weapons) as well as the usual host of bug fixes and improvements.
Finally, this patch includes the much-requested confirmation dialogue when attempting to warp when friendly crew are still aboard the enemy ship.
Version Number: Release 1.0.3a
Content
New ship: Ancient C
Unknown threat sighted!
Gameplay
Reduced Neuralizer charge time and power cost
Reduced Gravitic Ray charge time and increased slow duration
Reduced Corruption Beam charge time
Reduced Energy Beam II charge time
Reduced Heat Beam I charge time and power cost
Reduced Heat Beam II charge time and power cost
Reduced Bloatmite instability lifespan
Holy Scepter purify effect is now ship-wide
Enabled player control of Stygian Worm on Overseer A
Adjusted Tendril spawning rules for all Stygian Worm-type demons
Fixed location of starting crew on Light Destroyer A
Fixed Heavy Frigate C, Explorator C, and Overseer C failing to unlock after winning with requisite ship
Fixed Giant Necrophage Displacement Caster
Fixed reversed Storm Bombard and Thunder Bombard hardpoints Giant Necrophage
Fixed Giant Necrophage repairing Life Support after Demon Heart transition
Fixed missing power in Voltaic Cruiser's Technovirus Bombard
Increased shot count of Voltaic Cruiser's Technovirus Bombard
Adjusted Voltaic Cruiser's crew to make it slightly stronger
Reduced Sensors scrap cost
Reduced Weapons scrap cost
Reduced Door Control scrap cost
Increased Tower of Skulls scrap cost
Fixed drive charge progress not saving/loading
Seeker Missiles now fires 6 missiles at random enemy systems
Reduced Husk Rack build times and costs
Visuals
Adjusted spawn position of Voltaic Cruiser special attack
Corrected Bloated Reagents spell projectile
Added casting animation for Abyssal Tendril
Added missing artwork for Bunker Drills
Text
Fixed typo in Carnage Optics
Fixed incorrect gold text assignment in war cult planetoid encounter
UI
Added confirmation dialogue when attempting to warp while friendly crew are aboard enemy ship
