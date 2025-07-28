 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19388045 Edited 28 July 2025 – 18:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

Thanks for picking up the game! I am working on reviewing all of the feedback as we continue to improve the game.

New build update has just been pushed and includes the following changes:
  • Changed the name of one of the Jim's in Shinny Mode to fix bug that caused black screen when you had more than one of the Jim's on your team
  • Lowered Story Mode Jim's stats so they chase you around a little less
  • Raised the default stats for the goalies in the Shinny Mode so they can stop some more shots
  • Removed translations that were not complete for all languages other than English

I am working on fixing some of the other bugs that were mentioned including the fight setup bug. Thanks for all your feedback and patience as we work through the first few days of Early Access.

Chris.

