Changed the name of one of the Jim's in Shinny Mode to fix bug that caused black screen when you had more than one of the Jim's on your team



Lowered Story Mode Jim's stats so they chase you around a little less



Raised the default stats for the goalies in the Shinny Mode so they can stop some more shots



Removed translations that were not complete for all languages other than English



Hey everyone,Thanks for picking up the game! I am working on reviewing all of the feedback as we continue to improve the game.New build update has just been pushed and includes the following changes:I am working on fixing some of the other bugs that were mentioned including the fight setup bug. Thanks for all your feedback and patience as we work through the first few days of Early Access.Chris.