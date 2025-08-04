First off, a massive thank you to everyone who has shared feedback and supported the game so far. Your input has been invaluable in shaping where BOOBS is headed, and I’m thrilled to share what’s new.

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been working hard on a brand-new DLC—details are still under wraps for now, but there’s already a little hint waiting for you in-game. 👀

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s improved in v0.1.0:

Controller navigation overhaul: The menu controls with a controller felt clunky and confusing, so I’ve reworked the UI flow. Navigation is now straightforward—just use the D-pad, simple and intuitive.





Achievement fixes: Some achievements weren’t unlocking properly before. That’s now fully resolved, so you should see them popping up as intended.





Enhanced breast physics: This update brings more natural weight and motion, plus improved softbody physics when undressed (Nudity DLC required). For the physics enthusiasts: in addition to bone-based animation, breasts now respond with softbody deformation—press into the skin and you’ll feel the difference. It’s something you really have to see in-game!





The bulk of my time has gone into finishing the new DLC, which is currently in Steam’s review queue. As soon as it’s approved, I’ll be rolling it out!

Thanks again for playing and for all the feedback. You’re helping make every update better than the last.



