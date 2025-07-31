 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19387906 Edited 31 July 2025 – 05:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, Pilots!
This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.
　
　
■Token Pack with <VR operator> Haman is now on sale!

During the period, Token pack with 53 tokens and <VR operator> Haman will be on sale!
Token Pack with <VR operator> Haman is only for 44.99USD!!
　
　
　　■How to purchase
　　　You can purchase the pack at the Store from H.A.R.O. menu.

　
　　■Voice sample
https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2025/05/3d5fcb71d674f77e0c5f7ebb99fd8e93.mp4
　
　　■VR operator
　　　Haman Karn (CV: Yoshiko Sakakibara)

　
　■Period
　　　[PDT] 07/31/2025 01:00 – 08/27/2025 21:59 [Scheduled]
　　　[CEST] 07/31/2025 10:00 – 08/28/2025 06:59 [Scheduled]
　
※This token pack can only be purchased ONCE per account.
※Only Japanese operator voice is available.
※Operator can be changed in the menu H.A.R.O.＞Options＞Sound Settings by selecting the operator.
　
The latest information will be posted on STEAM News and our X (Twitter) in the future.
https://x.com/pc_gbo2
　
We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1367081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link