Hello, Pilots!
This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.
■Token Pack with <VR operator> Haman is now on sale!
During the period, Token pack with 53 tokens and <VR operator> Haman will be on sale!
Token Pack with <VR operator> Haman is only for 44.99USD!!
■How to purchase
You can purchase the pack at the Store from H.A.R.O. menu.
■Voice sample
https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2025/05/3d5fcb71d674f77e0c5f7ebb99fd8e93.mp4
■VR operator
Haman Karn (CV: Yoshiko Sakakibara)
■Period
[PDT] 07/31/2025 01:00 – 08/27/2025 21:59 [Scheduled]
[CEST] 07/31/2025 10:00 – 08/28/2025 06:59 [Scheduled]
※This token pack can only be purchased ONCE per account.
※Only Japanese operator voice is available.
※Operator can be changed in the menu H.A.R.O.＞Options＞Sound Settings by selecting the operator.
The latest information will be posted on STEAM News and our X (Twitter) in the future.
https://x.com/pc_gbo2
We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".
Announcement for Token Pack with <VR operator> Haman
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1367081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update