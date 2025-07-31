Hello, Pilots!This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.■Token Pack with Haman is now on sale!During the period, Token pack with 53 tokens and Haman will be on sale!Token Pack with Haman is only for 44.99USD!!■How to purchaseYou can purchase the pack at the Store from H.A.R.O. menu.■Voice sample■VR operatorHaman Karn (CV: Yoshiko Sakakibara)■Period[PDT] 07/31/2025 01:00 – 08/27/2025 21:59 [Scheduled][CEST] 07/31/2025 10:00 – 08/28/2025 06:59 [Scheduled]※This token pack can only be purchased ONCE per account.※Only Japanese operator voice is available.※Operator can be changed in the menu H.A.R.O.＞Options＞Sound Settings by selecting the operator.The latest information will be posted on STEAM News and our X (Twitter) in the future.We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".