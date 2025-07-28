This latest update aims to return the player controls back to the style of Diner Bros 1
Update v1.08
Additional changes to equipment hitboxes and player aim/movement controls
The high camera angle is now the default view
The intent is for improved clarity when aiming at equipment.
If you like the old view, you can get it back by toggling "Alternate Camera Angle" in the options
Difficulty:
Reduced chance of extra customer spawns
Reduced chance of NPC_Kid ordering large quantities of chicken
Reduced chance of NPC_Kid spawning
2 Player mode: Server will now show up earlier: Usually a few days after the first restaurant expansion. Previously, they would only show up after the second restaurant expansion
Daily Rating Letter: Slightly more negative weighting to customer wait times
"Bare Minimum Achievement": the requirement for 0 customers leaving has been removed
Changed files in this update