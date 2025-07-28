 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19387822 Edited 28 July 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This latest update aims to return the player controls back to the style of Diner Bros 1

Update v1.08

  • Additional changes to equipment hitboxes and player aim/movement controls

  • The high camera angle is now the default view

    • The intent is for improved clarity when aiming at equipment.

    • If you like the old view, you can get it back by toggling "Alternate Camera Angle" in the options

  • Difficulty:

    • Reduced chance of extra customer spawns

    • Reduced chance of NPC_Kid ordering large quantities of chicken

    • Reduced chance of NPC_Kid spawning

  • 2 Player mode: Server will now show up earlier: Usually a few days after the first restaurant expansion. Previously, they would only show up after the second restaurant expansion

  • Daily Rating Letter: Slightly more negative weighting to customer wait times

  • "Bare Minimum Achievement": the requirement for 0 customers leaving has been removed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3253151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link