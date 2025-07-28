Better Bots is all about better Workerbots and efficiency!



Workerbot Hardpoint Pickup

Another big improvement is the ability to pick workerbots up onto your hardpoint. This makes dropping workers up on ledges or down into valley much easier and pairs incredibly well with the Catapults and Crushers.

It also makes it possible to flip workers back onto their wheel without the need for a gravity tether.

Workerbot Dispatch

It is not possible to use the delivery upgrade to dispatch Workerbots. You can hold and drag a line to designate a spot for them to vacuum up chips or you can just as them to come to you so that you can pick them up.





Workerbot Order Assignment

Workers now choose orders based on proximity so you will see less of them transiting aimlessly ignoring things right next to them that could have been taken.

Workers now also take over jobs from other workers if they became available and are much closer to the task. This makes loading crushers and catapults much more efficient as bots don't head back to the shuttle the moment they drop their cargo, but rather look around and see if they can take work from one of their colleagues who is headed here but still far away.

We have also improved the loading interactions for the Crane and Catapult and the Crusher has been added to the transit network so now when you happen to block the path to the shuttle when placing the crusher the workers will still see it as a valid connection and drop resources there correctly.



New Equipment - Toolbox

We have also added a new piece of equipment for you to bring with you to the asteroid - the Toolbox. This box caries copies of all your Commandbot Tools and allows you to re-configure you bot out in the field the same way you would if you were on the shuttle. Now you can grab a blaster and put away your scanner whenever you need.



Other Quality of life improvements



We have overhauled the Hardpoint interface to make it easier to load and unload your equipment between the Shuttle and Commandbot





The return to station popup now recognises the region you are in chooses the corresponding station as the default, also displaying the distances to the other station choices.

The Q Radial now has a BACK option located in the center allowing you to better navigate the radial menus.

Cube Credit values are now presented in both the Tooltip and Storage view to give you a better idea of the value of each resource you encounter.

The asteroids now travel in both directions through your mining claim, not just one like before.

We have also added a suite of debug / support options for getting your bots unstuck

Daily Deal! Special Bundles! More Cool Games!



In celebration of the update, starting at 10AM PST on 7/28/2025 we're running a Daily Deal with a discount of 20%. We have also teamed up with a few of our friends to hold a special "Four Galaxies" sci-fi extravaganza! We're bundling with three other sci-fi games that have major releases today: Star Valor with its new Base Building DLC, Reality Break with its Ascension Update, and last but not least, Star Vortex which is launching today into Early Access! All games are available bundled with each other for extra discounts, so there's a ton of cool new stuff for you to check out!!

We are now shifting gears to focus more on the upcoming Content Update that will take players to the next region with new asteroid classes, a whole new station and new resource types to discover.

Thanks again for following along! Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day!

-hube