28 July 2025 Build 19387787
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: when adjusting Luka's salary of 0, error occurs and change salary panel appears behind the overall menu and cannot be closed.
  • Bug Fix: Adjusted Serve Lettuce farmer task description.
  • Bug Fix: Cannot change Luka salary.
  • Bug Fix: incorrect accounting of how much money player spend on buying or selling things. Also account for Ed's supply contract reward money.
  • Improvement: make many of the sub tasks of Serve Lettuce farmer task optional. This way even if player didn't complete one of them, the task is completed after checkout.
  • Improvement: improve the camera parameters so it feels less janky and wobbly.
  • Balance: After completing Ed's first task, an event will be triggered where you learn negotiation. But negotiation is difficult for many of the players. So I changed it so that the player learns Attraction topic in the beginning, and learn negotiation later.
  • Added a new card "Request Resources" as part of relationship actions.
  • Improvement: Adjusted mini-game parameters for food and drink recipes.
  • Improvement: many players expressed confusion on how to complete Luka's Lost Letter quest. I now added step by step instruction during the process to guide the player on what to do.

Changed files in this update

