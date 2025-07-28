- Bug Fix: when adjusting Luka's salary of 0, error occurs and change salary panel appears behind the overall menu and cannot be closed.
- Bug Fix: Adjusted Serve Lettuce farmer task description.
- Bug Fix: Cannot change Luka salary.
- Bug Fix: incorrect accounting of how much money player spend on buying or selling things. Also account for Ed's supply contract reward money.
- Improvement: make many of the sub tasks of Serve Lettuce farmer task optional. This way even if player didn't complete one of them, the task is completed after checkout.
- Improvement: improve the camera parameters so it feels less janky and wobbly.
- Balance: After completing Ed's first task, an event will be triggered where you learn negotiation. But negotiation is difficult for many of the players. So I changed it so that the player learns Attraction topic in the beginning, and learn negotiation later.
- Added a new card "Request Resources" as part of relationship actions.
- Improvement: Adjusted mini-game parameters for food and drink recipes.
- Improvement: many players expressed confusion on how to complete Luka's Lost Letter quest. I now added step by step instruction during the process to guide the player on what to do.
Version 0.731 Magic Inn Playtest Improvements patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update