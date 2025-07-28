Patch Notes:



- Toolbox Update:

- Added gameflow popup widgets.

- Adjusted relative sizes in popup widget.

- Updated cutscenes.

- Fixed a spot in the intro where players were able to look inside of a rock.

- Readjusted the invisible border along the river in the intro level to prevent players from getting stuck in the crack of a rock mesh next to the river.

- Changed the collision preset of the props at Martyns house to prevent players from building the tutorial workbench into them.

- Fixed spelling mistake in the inventory.

- Removed random cube from the game.



- Localization and Language Updates:

- Added Chinese test.

- Fixed polish localisation.

- Prepared language stuff and Z-Kill.

- Multiple updates to Medieval Frontiers localization.

- More localization added.



- Gameplay and Environmental Updates:

- Animals now avoid each other, with small damage buffs added to wolves.

- Added option to tell NPCs to move away a little to prevent blocking the player.

- Closed quests now appear in the correct journal tab and can no longer be focused.

- Reworked ore, river billboard, and stone collision.

- Added one chicken spawner and adjusted the position of another.

- Adjusted foliage and fixed related issues.



- Audio:

- Updated audio elements in the game.