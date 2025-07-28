 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19387731
Patch Notes:

- Toolbox Update:
- Added gameflow popup widgets.
- Adjusted relative sizes in popup widget.
- Updated cutscenes.
- Fixed a spot in the intro where players were able to look inside of a rock.
- Readjusted the invisible border along the river in the intro level to prevent players from getting stuck in the crack of a rock mesh next to the river.
- Changed the collision preset of the props at Martyns house to prevent players from building the tutorial workbench into them.
- Fixed spelling mistake in the inventory.
- Removed random cube from the game.

- Localization and Language Updates:
- Added Chinese test.
- Fixed polish localisation.
- Prepared language stuff and Z-Kill.
- Multiple updates to Medieval Frontiers localization.
- More localization added.

- Gameplay and Environmental Updates:
- Animals now avoid each other, with small damage buffs added to wolves.
- Added option to tell NPCs to move away a little to prevent blocking the player.
- Closed quests now appear in the correct journal tab and can no longer be focused.
- Reworked ore, river billboard, and stone collision.
- Added one chicken spawner and adjusted the position of another.
- Adjusted foliage and fixed related issues.

- Audio:
- Updated audio elements in the game.

