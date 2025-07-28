 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19387682 Edited 28 July 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Dismounters!

It's Racing Season, and we're taking part in Steam Racing Fest!

In this update we focus on the simple joys of life: the open road, manual steering, and beating your best lap times. We'd also like to bring to your attention the first-person steering view, and note that if you have multiple passengers, you can cycle the first-person view!

The entire menu tab full of Racing levels awaits, just as we look for your feedback on the forums!

Levels

  • New level: Dismountpolis 500!

  • New level: Pizza Delivery!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2280351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link