Hello Dismounters!

It's Racing Season, and we're taking part in Steam Racing Fest!

In this update we focus on the simple joys of life: the open road, manual steering, and beating your best lap times. We'd also like to bring to your attention the first-person steering view, and note that if you have multiple passengers, you can cycle the first-person view!

The entire menu tab full of Racing levels awaits, just as we look for your feedback on the forums!

Levels