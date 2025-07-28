 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19387671
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
This update adds the following...

  1. You now need to land before infantry will embark or disembark from your helicopter.

  2. Removed the old "Cargo" missions as they have been superseded by the "Logistics" missions.

  3. Removed the ability to load cargo/seats when in the load out screen. Any cargo slots will automatically configure for seating initially.
    When picking up cargo for a logistics or infantry mission your helicopter will automatically re-configure as needed. This removes the possibility of forgetting to load cargo at the start of the mission ːsteamhappyː

  4. Chinook now has selectable paint schemes.

  5. Added various working analogue flight instruments to the Chinook dashboard.

  6. Updated the Chinook's cockpit LOD levels to prevent very low poly objects appearing too soon.

  7. Updated the wheel physics so that they no longer continue to spin faster and faster when not touching the ground. They will now slow down as you'd expect.

