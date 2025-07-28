This update adds the following...

You now need to land before infantry will embark or disembark from your helicopter.

Removed the old "Cargo" missions as they have been superseded by the "Logistics" missions.

Removed the ability to load cargo/seats when in the load out screen. Any cargo slots will automatically configure for seating initially.

When picking up cargo for a logistics or infantry mission your helicopter will automatically re-configure as needed. This removes the possibility of forgetting to load cargo at the start of the mission ːsteamhappyː

Chinook now has selectable paint schemes.

Added various working analogue flight instruments to the Chinook dashboard.

Updated the Chinook's cockpit LOD levels to prevent very low poly objects appearing too soon.