(Note: It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)

vh0.7.1 - Unity 6 Update! (2025-07-28)

Update Summary:

With the update to Unity 6, the "Made with Unity" splash screen is now disabled, meaning that VH will start up even faster than before! There are also various small changes and backend optimizations included with this update.

Fixes & Changes:

*Updated Unity version to 6000.0.53f1 (LTS)

*Updated SteamVR Unity Plugin to v2.8.0 (sdk 2.0.10)

*Various backend optimizations

-Removed splash screen

-Removed "NEW!" text from OSC menu button

-Removed stickers from About page

-Removed old company name from Legal.txt