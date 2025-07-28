Tweaks
Small balance change to Stone Tool Maker and Forge production.
Adjusted "Coal is the Goal 2" side quest in the "Livery Delivery" campaign map to recognize any coal production and not just the coal mine building.
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug breaking the main quest in "Branching Out".
Fixed small mistakes in English and German localizations.
Fixed the Level IV Peasant Home upgrade incorrectly requiring Sheep Farm research.
Fixed Aristocrats having only 90% happiness when provided with all goods.
Fixed soft-lock in tutorials when accidentally selecting the wrong research.
Fixed loading save game in map editor.
