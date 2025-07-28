 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19387564
Update notes via Steam Community

Tweaks

  • Small balance change to Stone Tool Maker and Forge production.

  • Adjusted "Coal is the Goal 2" side quest in the "Livery Delivery" campaign map to recognize any coal production and not just the coal mine building.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug breaking the main quest in "Branching Out".

  • Fixed small mistakes in English and German localizations.

  • Fixed the Level IV Peasant Home upgrade incorrectly requiring Sheep Farm research.

  • Fixed Aristocrats having only 90% happiness when provided with all goods.

  • Fixed soft-lock in tutorials when accidentally selecting the wrong research.

  • Fixed loading save game in map editor.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1313291
  • Loading history…
