Update, Version 20250728
Update notes via Steam Community
English
[The Siege of Dana]The story continues. (This is the part where the North Legion turns all those invasion machines in Dana into junk piles.)
[Wiki]Updated The Siege of Dana page.
简体中文
【达那围城战】剧情继续。（在这一部分，北方军团会把镇上所有入侵的机器变成废铁。）
【维基】更新了达那围城战的页面。
