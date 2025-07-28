 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19387501 Edited 28 July 2025 – 17:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

English
[The Siege of Dana]The story continues. (This is the part where the North Legion turns all those invasion machines in Dana into junk piles.)
[Wiki]Updated The Siege of Dana page.
简体中文
【达那围城战】剧情继续。（在这一部分，北方军团会把镇上所有入侵的机器变成废铁。）
【维基】更新了达那围城战的页面。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
