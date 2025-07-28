Added splash effects when a fish bites your bait and when you have a fish on
Added version checking logic to prevent version mismatch errors- Because of how the logic is set up, this will not work until the next patch
Added loading screen when players are loading a save. There was a bug where if a player picked up an item before their inventory was restored from the save, their inventory would never get restored.
Added loading screen for the state of a player loads into the map but the world has not finished loading
Updated lightning strikes player event (you will go flying)
Fixed: bug where trees on jungle map would be blocking bridge upon loading a saved game
Fixed: collision issue on jungle map that allowed players to walk under the ocean…
Fixed: bug where spider infestation event on jungle map would spawn in the wrong location
Fixed: bug where the gamblig pool could cause fps drops
Changed files in this update