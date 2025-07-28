Added splash effects when a fish bites your bait and when you have a fish on

Added version checking logic to prevent version mismatch errors- Because of how the logic is set up, this will not work until the next patch

Added loading screen when players are loading a save. There was a bug where if a player picked up an item before their inventory was restored from the save, their inventory would never get restored.

Added loading screen for the state of a player loads into the map but the world has not finished loading