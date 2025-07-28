 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added splash effects when a fish bites your bait and when you have a fish on

  • Added version checking logic to prevent version mismatch errors- Because of how the logic is set up, this will not work until the next patch

  • Added loading screen when players are loading a save. There was a bug where if a player picked up an item before their inventory was restored from the save, their inventory would never get restored. 

  • Added loading screen for the state of a player loads into the map but the world has not finished loading

  • Updated lightning strikes player event (you will go flying)


  • Fixed: bug where trees on jungle map would be blocking bridge upon loading a saved game

  • Fixed: collision issue on jungle map that allowed players to walk under the ocean…

  • Fixed: bug where spider infestation event on jungle map would spawn in the wrong location

  • Fixed: bug where the gamblig pool could cause fps drops

