Food was removed from the npc table, now you can find food and eat from the Hydroponic Stations.

Water is still there, it will also be removed in later updates when we get another way for you to drink water.



Some bug fixes, now when you accept an npc into the bunker it will also spawn into the bunker as a resident, for the moment normal individuals when accepted it will just wonder around but later in the jobs update they will have a purpose.



Removed electricity control from the UI, now you have a station with levers that will control each system (Above each lever is a symbol to show what system will control).



Some small improvements to the intro section.



New song for this game was added to the main menu.



Expanded the infection with 17 new symptoms (A person can have from 1 to multiple symptoms) :

✅- It can be a sign of infection

❌- May just be general, not 100% meaning that the person is infected



To check the new symptoms now you have a check list, found on the table near where you check the npc, hover with it in your hands over an individual to see his symptoms. (At the moment not all symptoms have a visual clue but they will be added in later updates) so the check list is used to show them all, it will get also have more uses later.



Coughing - Occasionally coughs into their elbow ✅

Sweating - Visibly sweaty even when resting ❌

Shivering - Shaking as if cold ✅

Rapid Breathing - Breathing quickly under no stress ❌

Nosebleed - Blood trickling from nose occasionally ✅

Eye Redness - Eyes appear bloodshot ✅

Fatigue - Seems constantly tired and slow-moving ✅

Pale Skin - Skin is paler than usual ❌

Greenish Tint - Skin has a faint green tint ✅

Trembling Hands - Hands shaking while idle ❌

Bloodshot Eyes - Eyes deeply red and irritated ✅

Excessive Blinking - Blinks a lot when spoken to ❌

Limping - Walks with a slight limp ❌

Vomiting - Occasionally vomits violently ✅

Talking to Self - Mumbles or talks when alone ❌

Whispering - Constant quiet whispers ❌

Labored Speech - Struggles to speak clearly or steadily ✅