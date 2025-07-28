Fixed a bug that caused a crash with the error message “Uncaught TypeError Crash” when opening certain types of chests.



Added a new option to adjust combat length and difficulty. You can now set a multiplier for enemy HP to increase or reduce the time spent on spaced-repetition-based combats.



Added a microphone test option (Windows only). This new menu allows you to test and troubleshoot microphone issues related to the speech recognition feature.



Slightly improved the accuracy of the speech recognition feature.