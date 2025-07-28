 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19387389 Edited 28 July 2025 – 17:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug that caused a crash with the error message “Uncaught TypeError Crash” when opening certain types of chests.

Added a new option to adjust combat length and difficulty. You can now set a multiplier for enemy HP to increase or reduce the time spent on spaced-repetition-based combats.

Added a microphone test option (Windows only). This new menu allows you to test and troubleshoot microphone issues related to the speech recognition feature.

Slightly improved the accuracy of the speech recognition feature.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3531761
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3531762
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link