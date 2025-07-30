Expeditioners,



Patch v1.4.0 is now LIVE!

We’re SUPER excited to bring you the Battle Retry option in this update, which has been one of our most requested QoL additions! We’re also thrilled to have added Frame Generation and Low Latency on compatible NVIDIA and Intel GPUs.

Take a look at the biggest changes in this update:

Performance & Visuals

DLSS & XeSS Enhancements: Added Frame Generation and Low Latency Mode support for both DLSS and XeSS (compatible GPUs only). Enjoy smoother gameplay and lower input lag!



Quality of Life Improvements

Battle Retry Prompt: A new pop-up window appears after defeat, giving you the option to quickly retry the battle.

Lumina Cost Display: The Pictos menu now clearly displays the Lumina cost of each ability for better planning.

Autoplay Dialogue: Added an optional autoplay feature for dialogues outside cutscenes. You can toggle it in the settings and during dialogues.

Separate Volume Sliders: Audio settings now lets you independently adjust the volume for exploration and combat phases.

Accessibility

Added icons to Lune’s Stains to improve readability and accessibility for colorblind players.

Combat

Lune's "Thermal Transfer" skill will no longer grant an extra turn without meeting the Stain consumption requirements

Characters will no longer gain immortality when using the Second Chance pictos combined with Healing Boon and Protecting Death

Misc:

Fixed the Rocher holding a crystal occasionally despawning after reentering the Stone Wave Cliffs

Fixed some players being teleported behind the Monolith upon loading a save

Fixed Gameplay modifiers being applied to a New Game save when enabled on other saves

Fixed landing as Esquie without the party spawning, leading to input loss

Fixed the Fog on Flying Manor covering the screen and blocking the view on Steam Deck

Achievements:

Fixed journals vanishing after loading a Save File that was created at the exact moment of picking up that journal

The following two trophies should now pop for you when you load your save if you were effected by these bugs:

Fixed "Expeditioner" and "Trailbreaker" achievements not unlocking if the characters reach a level higher than 33 or 66 after a battle

Fixed 'Connoisseur' and 'Follow The Trail' achievements not unlocking after collecting all required items on some savefiles

Environmental Polish

Various environmental bugfixes, tweaks and visual polish across multiple levels for a more immersive experience.

Thank you all for your continued support for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33! Of course, there is more to come in the future…

Until then,

Tomorrow comes!



~ The Expedition 33 Team



