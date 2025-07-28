Changes

Resolved crash when attempting to save with a name that has invalid file path characters such as '?'



Resolved issue with some world data not being cleaned up between loading saves



Resolved issue with Zabis illumation



Resolved issue with Ice and Earth Wisp Ovoids icon not displaying



Resolved issue with phase links placement alignment (hold input) being shorter than maximum distance



Resolved issue with dispenser being drawn offscreen even when disabled



Resolved several more issues with Phase Stations not copying correctly



Resolved issue with placement alignment (hold input) not working in all directions



Resolved issue with invasions occuring very infrequently



Resolved issue where the active invasion countdown would not be displayed when loading



Resolved issue with Mana Conduit not collecting items properly after recovering



Resolved issue with Mana Conduit UI behaving incorrectly after priming but not infusing



Resolved issue with Apotheos not being able to emit to the outmost regions



Added missing locale key for Dream Telescope Activate button



Doubled the connection range of Phase Links and Phase Stations



Organize upgrade now increases stack size for trash, void matter and ancient tech



Invasions will now occur at the furthest most regions if surface regions have been emitted to



Made draw order consistent for bypasses



Here is a fairly substantial patch! I unfortunately had a big family camping trip planned this last week so these fixes were delayed a little but I've made some great progress on resolving issues the last few days. This patch as well as 0.6.11 are now on the default branch.Please let me know if you encounter any issues and I will continue to fix them. There are still a few a few more that I'm aiming to resolve before fully moving onto 0.7 but I wanted to get this patch out now. As always, thank you everyone for reporting issues and helping make AutoForge better.