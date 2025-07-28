 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19387341
Here is a fairly substantial patch! I unfortunately had a big family camping trip planned this last week so these fixes were delayed a little but I've made some great progress on resolving issues the last few days. This patch as well as 0.6.11 are now on the default branch.

Please let me know if you encounter any issues and I will continue to fix them. There are still a few a few more that I'm aiming to resolve before fully moving onto 0.7 but I wanted to get this patch out now. As always, thank you everyone for reporting issues and helping make AutoForge better.

Changes

  • Resolved crash when attempting to save with a name that has invalid file path characters such as '?'
  • Resolved issue with some world data not being cleaned up between loading saves
  • Resolved issue with Zabis illumation
  • Resolved issue with Ice and Earth Wisp Ovoids icon not displaying
  • Resolved issue with phase links placement alignment (hold input) being shorter than maximum distance
  • Resolved issue with dispenser being drawn offscreen even when disabled
  • Resolved several more issues with Phase Stations not copying correctly
  • Resolved issue with placement alignment (hold input) not working in all directions
  • Resolved issue with invasions occuring very infrequently
  • Resolved issue where the active invasion countdown would not be displayed when loading
  • Resolved issue with Mana Conduit not collecting items properly after recovering
  • Resolved issue with Mana Conduit UI behaving incorrectly after priming but not infusing
  • Resolved issue with Apotheos not being able to emit to the outmost regions
  • Added missing locale key for Dream Telescope Activate button
  • Doubled the connection range of Phase Links and Phase Stations
  • Organize upgrade now increases stack size for trash, void matter and ancient tech
  • Invasions will now occur at the furthest most regions if surface regions have been emitted to
  • Made draw order consistent for bypasses

