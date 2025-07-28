Please let me know if you encounter any issues and I will continue to fix them. There are still a few a few more that I'm aiming to resolve before fully moving onto 0.7 but I wanted to get this patch out now. As always, thank you everyone for reporting issues and helping make AutoForge better.
Changes
- Resolved crash when attempting to save with a name that has invalid file path characters such as '?'
- Resolved issue with some world data not being cleaned up between loading saves
- Resolved issue with Zabis illumation
- Resolved issue with Ice and Earth Wisp Ovoids icon not displaying
- Resolved issue with phase links placement alignment (hold input) being shorter than maximum distance
- Resolved issue with dispenser being drawn offscreen even when disabled
- Resolved several more issues with Phase Stations not copying correctly
- Resolved issue with placement alignment (hold input) not working in all directions
- Resolved issue with invasions occuring very infrequently
- Resolved issue where the active invasion countdown would not be displayed when loading
- Resolved issue with Mana Conduit not collecting items properly after recovering
- Resolved issue with Mana Conduit UI behaving incorrectly after priming but not infusing
- Resolved issue with Apotheos not being able to emit to the outmost regions
- Added missing locale key for Dream Telescope Activate button
- Doubled the connection range of Phase Links and Phase Stations
- Organize upgrade now increases stack size for trash, void matter and ancient tech
- Invasions will now occur at the furthest most regions if surface regions have been emitted to
- Made draw order consistent for bypasses
Changed files in this update