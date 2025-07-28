Hello, welcome to the fourth major update of the game. This update brings reworked characters, improvements and fixes.

Reworked Characters

With the reworked characters players will now see in True FPS perspective. This change was made to increase immersion and reduce animations workload. All old subsystems linked to human characters were remade and improved to be independent components making it easier to add more features in the future.

Proximity Voice Chat

Tips were added to the Tutorial to make players aware of the proximity voice chat feature with the added Open Mic option in the Audio Configuration Sub menu.

Full changelog and plans for the future updates at our Discord.