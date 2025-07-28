 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 July 2025 Build 19387281 Edited 28 July 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, welcome to the fourth major update of the game. This update brings reworked characters, improvements and fixes.

Reworked Characters

With the reworked characters players will now see in True FPS perspective. This change was made to increase immersion and reduce animations workload. All old subsystems linked to human characters were remade and improved to be independent components making it easier to add more features in the future.

Proximity Voice Chat

Tips were added to the Tutorial to make players aware of the proximity voice chat feature with the added Open Mic option in the Audio Configuration Sub menu.

Full changelog and plans for the future updates at our Discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link