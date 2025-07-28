Our fourth update lets you undo your mistakes.

This was a very popular request from players, you wanted to change your builds on the fly. Thanks to everyone for your feedback and especially those who voted in our development poll so far.

FYI - the game has now been out for more than a month! This is our fourth major update (+5 smaller patches). We are working at full speed and you can read more about what we are working on at the end of this post.

Build Cancelling

We've all been there, you line up a series of important building orders, but then the Zombies attack! You need that Stamina to get a Fighter out there immediately. In the past, you'd have to sit with your choices. But not anymore!

Go to an in-progress construction. If it's yellow, then you can click to cancel it and get a full refund of your Stamina and Resources.

We're excited to see how this changes up your building and rebuilding of civilization.

Full Changelog

New Features & Content

Added Build Cancelling - If the construction bar is yellow, click it and have the option to cancel your construction for a full refund!

Added Fuel Reserves Depleted Decision

Added Water Reserves Depleted Decision

Quality of Life

Added hover animation to the 'show all resources' button in the top left of the in game UI

Improved text wrapping in Decision descriptions

UI polish and improvements

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where Population Traits and Leader select screen would change when re-entering with Escape Hatch mode enabled

Fixed issue where the game would not paused during the "Not Enough Resource" popup when triggered from the Right-Click Context Menu

Fixed issue where some Maintain Morale objectives could not be completed with the Stand Together cheat enabled

What's Next?

We're making progress on a brand new campaign: Shadows of the Past: New levels, new zombie mechanics and a new tech level! Not to mention find out what happens next in the Abandoned Kingdom.