28 July 2025 Build 19387270 Edited 28 July 2025 – 17:46:53 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our fourth update lets you undo your mistakes.

This was a very popular request from players, you wanted to change your builds on the fly. Thanks to everyone for your feedback and especially those who voted in our development poll so far. 

FYI - the game has now been out for more than a month! This is our fourth major update (+5 smaller patches). We are working at full speed and you can read more about what we are working on at the end of this post.

Build Cancelling

We've all been there, you line up a series of important building orders, but then the Zombies attack! You need that Stamina to get a Fighter out there immediately. In the past, you'd have to sit with your choices. But not anymore!

Go to an in-progress construction. If it's yellow, then you can click to cancel it and get a full refund of your Stamina and Resources. 

We're excited to see how this changes up your building and rebuilding of civilization. 

Full Changelog

New Features & Content

  • Added Build Cancelling - If the construction bar is yellow, click it and have the option to cancel your construction for a full refund!

  • Added Fuel Reserves Depleted Decision

  • Added Water Reserves Depleted Decision 

Quality of Life

  • Added hover animation to the 'show all resources' button in the top left of the in game UI

  • Improved text wrapping in Decision descriptions

  • UI polish and improvements

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where Population Traits and Leader select screen would change when re-entering with Escape Hatch mode enabled

  • Fixed issue where the game would not paused during the "Not Enough Resource" popup when triggered from the  Right-Click Context Menu

  • Fixed issue where some Maintain Morale objectives could not be completed with the Stand Together cheat enabled

What's Next?

We're making progress on a brand new campaign: Shadows of the Past: New levels, new zombie mechanics and a new tech level! Not to mention find out what happens next in the Abandoned Kingdom.

Be sure to leave us a review if you're enjoying the game! or join our Discord to chat with us, try exclusive betas and swap tactics on how to rebuild the world.

