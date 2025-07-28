* Monsters will no longer play their attack animation when entering a space with hidden Counselors/Campers
* Killing wisps now properly consumers a Counselor action
* Fixed a certain secret Counselor's tooltip to display correct description.
* Reinstated a certain secret Counselor's inability to swim.
* Scoring for "Hunt" levels will, sadly, now longer reward you for doing nothing
* C&C will no longer gain phantom actions from Canoodling monsters into a certain secret counselor
* Fixed competing end-level messages on certain levels when replayed
"Colorado" Update
