28 July 2025 Build 19387269 Edited 28 July 2025 – 16:59:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Monsters will no longer play their attack animation when entering a space with hidden Counselors/Campers
* Killing wisps now properly consumers a Counselor action
* Fixed a certain secret Counselor's tooltip to display correct description.
* Reinstated a certain secret Counselor's inability to swim.
* Scoring for "Hunt" levels will, sadly, now longer reward you for doing nothing
* C&C will no longer gain phantom actions from Canoodling monsters into a certain secret counselor
* Fixed competing end-level messages on certain levels when replayed

