Hi everyone!

The time has come! The 'early 2025' UI update!

Wristwatch

The wristwatch has been re-designed to be more modern, readable, and less cluttered. You can also now pin infinite modules to the watch.

Battery info will show 5 devices by default, with an expand button to show all devices.

Settings

The 'Global Settings' menu has been replaced with a pop-out Settings menu. The new menu is much easier to navigate whilst containing all the same settings as before. The settings menu can be moved around freely with the Grip/A buttons like any other window.

Window Settings

The new Window Settings menu will now appear on the window itself, rather than on your wrist, this expands upon the new quick settings that displayed on the window in the old version.

The 'Set Contents' panel is now quicker to use, it also contains the 'Launch' tab to open closed applications, and an 'Apps' tab to launch Custom Apps from the Workshop.

Custom Backgrounds are supported on the Window Settings UI.

Upcoming

This is the first iteration of the new UI, some upcoming changes are:

Better accent colours

High contast mode

Synced accent colour between UI and keyboard

New built-in fully functional web browser to replace the 'Custom URL' app

Final thoughts

So uhhhhh... 'Early 2025', that's July isn't it?

Yeahhhhhhhh... This update got a little bit delayed, between my own mental health and motivation and just the general scale of what needed to be done, this all took a very, very long time.

Alas... It is here! In a 'tier 0' release at the very least. ^^

I truly hope you enjoy the new update, I'm always more than open to hear suggestions and resolve issues reported in the Steam Discussions and (ideally) in our Discord server.

Feel free to provide your general thoughts and feelings about it too after some time with it, I'd love to hear!

- Curtis

Changelog