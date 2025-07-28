Additions:
- Animation of drone destruction
- "Spur" laser satellite
- Ability to enter the firing coordinates of the spur via a numeric keypad
- New desert ground texture
- AC-1 canopy
Balancing:
- Acceleration of heartbeat with each hit received when health is at 0.
Corrections:
- ArachnoTanks no longer spawn in the air
- Reduction of unpredictable movements of the AC-1 thanks to the addition of a dead zone to the joysticks
- Enemy info now displayed again on the HUD
V6.95 Linux+Windows
Update notes via Steam Community
