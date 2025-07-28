Additions:



- Animation of drone destruction

- "Spur" laser satellite

- Ability to enter the firing coordinates of the spur via a numeric keypad

- New desert ground texture

- AC-1 canopy



Balancing:



- Acceleration of heartbeat with each hit received when health is at 0.



Corrections:



- ArachnoTanks no longer spawn in the air

- Reduction of unpredictable movements of the AC-1 thanks to the addition of a dead zone to the joysticks

- Enemy info now displayed again on the HUD