28 July 2025 Build 19387224 Edited 28 July 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions:

- Animation of drone destruction
- "Spur" laser satellite
- Ability to enter the firing coordinates of the spur via a numeric keypad
- New desert ground texture
- AC-1 canopy

Balancing:

- Acceleration of heartbeat with each hit received when health is at 0.

Corrections:

- ArachnoTanks no longer spawn in the air
- Reduction of unpredictable movements of the AC-1 thanks to the addition of a dead zone to the joysticks
- Enemy info now displayed again on the HUD

