🔁 Fixed issue with chat shortcut that repeated messages.
🌍 Added some missing phrases in English, Russian, and Japanese.
📩 Bill’s message now triggers when falling even lower in the Fitxel area, without interrupting the normal level progression.
🎓 Made the tutorial in bouncy mode a bit easier.
🎬 Fixed an issue that prevented the cutscene from triggering after defeating a SAM.
🚫 It’s no longer possible to open the online popup or chat shortcut while sending messages in Shike Garden.
📚 The book cutscenes in Shike’s mansion now display correctly in mirror mode.
👁️🗨️ The battle with Luceye now displays correctly in mirror mode.
🏭 The factory cameras now display correctly in mirror mode.
💬 Factory cameras no longer block the online popup and chat shortcut after being destroyed.
⏱️ Factory cameras now disappear when the time trial is activated to make it fairer.
🌳 Event objects and chests can no longer appear inside trees in Core Square.
👥 The online chat shortcut no longer interferes with NPC dialogues.
🌞 The online chat shortcut no longer interferes with the day-night activator.
🔘 The online chat shortcut no longer interferes with buttons and switches.
🎨 Returning to the main menu from the game no longer shows the anniversary background.
⚡ Glitches in SAMmy now kill the player in rebound mode.
⚙️ Changed appearance of SAMuel’s switch and access to SAMmy. Added an arrow to better indicate what the switch affects.
🎼 Fixed visual issues in the music credits area.
😢 SAManta’s “I’m sorry” message no longer overlaps with the message dedicated to Sam.
⏳ Added more time to rebound mode time trials: +60 seconds for SAMus, +60 seconds for System Debugger, +30 seconds for SAMmy, +15 seconds for Factory, +15 seconds for Blind Compiler, +10 seconds for Forgotten Islands, +10 seconds for Test EYE.CO, +10 seconds for the Old testing area, +10 seconds for Short Circuit, and +5 seconds by default to all other levels.
💡 Improved lighting and color change animation in Blind Compiler.
🛠️ Changes in rebound mode levels to make them fairer or better balanced: Core Square, SAManta, SAMmy, Blind Compiler, You Fell, Cacheratas, and Old Commercial Zone.
🔫 SAMus now fires fewer shots on medium difficulty. (Previously it was the same as hard.) Resume: 4 shots on easy, 6 on medium, and 8 on hard.
🚀 In bouncy mode, SAMus’s shots stop during the inverted controls section, and in the Save Zone spawns section only half are fired (2 on easy, 3 on medium, 4 on hard).
🐛 Fixed an issue in time trials where having 3 jumps and playing a 2-jump trial for the first time would incorrectly limit jumps. If you play a 2-jump level for the first time while having 3 jumps, the time trial is not made invisible.
🎨 Art gallery updated.
Hotfix 5.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows (Windows) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091322
- Loading history…
macOS (macOS) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091323
- Loading history…
Linux (Linux) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091324
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update