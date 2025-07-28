🔁 Fixed issue with chat shortcut that repeated messages.



🌍 Added some missing phrases in English, Russian, and Japanese.



📩 Bill’s message now triggers when falling even lower in the Fitxel area, without interrupting the normal level progression.



🎓 Made the tutorial in bouncy mode a bit easier.



🎬 Fixed an issue that prevented the cutscene from triggering after defeating a SAM.



🚫 It’s no longer possible to open the online popup or chat shortcut while sending messages in Shike Garden.



📚 The book cutscenes in Shike’s mansion now display correctly in mirror mode.



👁️‍🗨️ The battle with Luceye now displays correctly in mirror mode.



🏭 The factory cameras now display correctly in mirror mode.



💬 Factory cameras no longer block the online popup and chat shortcut after being destroyed.



⏱️ Factory cameras now disappear when the time trial is activated to make it fairer.



🌳 Event objects and chests can no longer appear inside trees in Core Square.



👥 The online chat shortcut no longer interferes with NPC dialogues.



🌞 The online chat shortcut no longer interferes with the day-night activator.



🔘 The online chat shortcut no longer interferes with buttons and switches.



🎨 Returning to the main menu from the game no longer shows the anniversary background.



⚡ Glitches in SAMmy now kill the player in rebound mode.



⚙️ Changed appearance of SAMuel’s switch and access to SAMmy. Added an arrow to better indicate what the switch affects.



🎼 Fixed visual issues in the music credits area.



😢 SAManta’s “I’m sorry” message no longer overlaps with the message dedicated to Sam.



⏳ Added more time to rebound mode time trials: +60 seconds for SAMus, +60 seconds for System Debugger, +30 seconds for SAMmy, +15 seconds for Factory, +15 seconds for Blind Compiler, +10 seconds for Forgotten Islands, +10 seconds for Test EYE.CO, +10 seconds for the Old testing area, +10 seconds for Short Circuit, and +5 seconds by default to all other levels.



💡 Improved lighting and color change animation in Blind Compiler.



🛠️ Changes in rebound mode levels to make them fairer or better balanced: Core Square, SAManta, SAMmy, Blind Compiler, You Fell, Cacheratas, and Old Commercial Zone.



🔫 SAMus now fires fewer shots on medium difficulty. (Previously it was the same as hard.) Resume: 4 shots on easy, 6 on medium, and 8 on hard.



🚀 In bouncy mode, SAMus’s shots stop during the inverted controls section, and in the Save Zone spawns section only half are fired (2 on easy, 3 on medium, 4 on hard).



🐛 Fixed an issue in time trials where having 3 jumps and playing a 2-jump trial for the first time would incorrectly limit jumps. If you play a 2-jump level for the first time while having 3 jumps, the time trial is not made invisible.



🎨 Art gallery updated.