Hi everyone!
Let's get right into the changes for this last update. A major campaign rework has occurred, and very soon enough even bigger remakes and reworks are to come!
New Features:
- Fully reworked Kwajalein campaign. (Now operation Flintlock)
- Fully reworked Roi-Namur campaign (Now operation Flintlock)
- Fully reworked Makin campaign.
- Partial rework on Stalingrad campaign.
- Fully reworked Soviet uniforms.
- Added new system to customize gameplay parameters and difficulty values in campaign menu.
- Fully reworked Arisaka rifles.
- New SDB Dauntless plane.
- New crosshair options.
- Added many new US marine uniforms.
- Added many new props for Map Editor.
- Added many new tree props.
- Reworked C96 animations (all variants)
- Reworked Tokarev pistol animations.
- Reworked Mas36 animations.
Fixes and Improvements:
- Reworked various Japanese tanks.
- Improvements in UIs and menus.
- Improved various sounds.
- Reworked soviet rural buildings + added variants.
- Improvements in scripted missions.
- Fixes and improvements on AI.
- Updated localizations.
- Fixes in riggings.
- Many other smaller fixes
We're excited to announce our latest major update for Easy Red 2, featuring extensive Pacific campaign reworks, new vehicles, and enhanced customization options!
Kwajalein, Roi-Namur & Makin Rework
We fully reworked our Pacific campaigns, which now have a completely different look and feel with much more content, more interesting and historically accurate detailed maps, new missions, and much more uniqueness to each campaign.
The biggest additions are definitely the LVT landing craft and tanks which were already showcased before, but now most of the campaign landings revolve around these vehicles. We also reworked Japanese tanks to enhance the overall vehicle experience in the campaign, and we added the iconic SBD Dauntless dive bomber.
New Marine uniforms have been added, including the unique checkerboard anti-friendly fire recognition flag and Kwajalein-specific USMC camo helmets. Arisaka rifles have been fully reworked with new variants being added.
The Kwajalein and Roi-Namur maps are now more accurate to the real terrain and devastation that these locations endured, while Makin shows the more paradise-like intact environment given that it received far less US naval bombardment.
Overall, we are proud to say that our Pacific campaigns now look as historically accurate as ever, and represent a huge leap forward from their previous state.
Here's a fan-made trailer for the Pacific campaign rework by Tracid FM.
Stalingrad upgrades
Stalingrad went through a significant rework a few months ago, but we felt some areas could still be improved further. We completely reworked the Russian uniforms adding many new variants, reorganized Russian squads in every mission, and gave important new touches to the map assets and terrain. While no new missions have been added, these changes will noticeably impact the gameplay experience.
New gameplay options
Acknowledging common feedback about AI and overall difficulty, we understand there are players who would like more forgiving gameplay, and others who expect a hardcore challenge where the player has the same survival rate as any other unit on the field.
Our team's vision definitely leans toward a easy-to-pick up WW2 simulator, so we don't intend to make the game more arcade-like. However, we decided to enhance the sandbox functionality by reworking how difficulty settings work.
Players can now fully customize difficulty settings with tons of new sliders to modify AI accuracy, explosion radius, suppression effects, player damage, disable player auto-surrender, change stamina duration, gun overheat values, bullet gravity and more. These options allow you to change the gameplay to fit everyone's preferences, or simply provide a way to play with different rules to break up monotony. You can create and save your difficulty presets, but the game will still offer default suggested presets that recreate how we intend the game to be played.
As always, whenever mission settings are changed to values that make gameplay unbalanced or too easy, achievement unlocking will be disabled as a way to encourage players to experience the intended difficulty settings.
Multiplayer menu list will also display what parameters have been set for the room, so you can evaluate carefully before joining a multiplayer match.
We have tried to listen and interact with the entirety of our community over Steam Forum, Discord server, Reddit and various other social networks in order to realize this system in a way that pay honor to the original formula of Easy Red 2, but also allowing to utilize the Sandbox concept of the game to offer a more customizable experience.
Upcoming Reworks & Future plans
As we move forward with the next rework - Anzio & Monte Cassino, which will be split into two completely new maps - we are also defining plans for later this year and early next year.
We still need to deliver already announced maps such as South Tunisia and Iwo Jima, but we are close to revealing additional maps and new factions that will soon begin development as well. A dedicated post will be released with all these details.
Check out the Shanghai-Nanking DLC if you haven’t yet!
Our most recent DLC was released just earlier this year!
In Easy Red 2: Shanghai-Nanking, you will fight for control of Shanghai, and the conflict will spread to locations such as: Luodian, Baoshan, Wusong, Jinshanwei, Hongkou, Suzhou creek, Chunhua, the Yuhuatai hills and the city of Nanjing.
Extra InformationIn case you didn't know, we have defined a precise roadmap for the next months of development and you can read it here.
We will continue to improve all features of the base game, and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions forums and the official Discord server.
Thank you all for the continued support of the game as always, and we'll see you again soon! Sooner than you may think actually, with a major community announcement coming soon...
Marco and the Easy Red 2 Development Team
