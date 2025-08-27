Dear Roguelike Game Fans,

Ascension Survivor is now available starting today, August 27th.

Implemented Features

The following features, absent in the demo version, are now implemented.

・Additional Difficulty Unlock Feature

Each clear unlocks a higher session level cap, allowing players to experience more thrilling gameplay!

Version 0.2 unlocks session levels up to 11.

・Bug fixes and balance adjustments

Critical bugs from the demo version have been fixed.

Specifically, the sickle weapon was previously too weak to clear the game,

so we adjusted it to leverage its unique stacking mechanic, making it viable for clearing!

・Help panel and window resizing functionality unlocked

Based on feedback from the demo version, we've unlocked the help panel and window resizing features.