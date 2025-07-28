- Fixed not being able to consume stolen items.
- Now also larger stolen items become not stolen when brought inside your own property.
- Fixed a bug where José’s Pub’s front doors were locked during opening hours.
- Fixed missing character apparel masks that caused exposed body parts.
- Fixed time of day UI not hiding if inventory or quest log was closed with mouse.
More quick fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
