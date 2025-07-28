 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed not being able to consume stolen items.
  • Now also larger stolen items become not stolen when brought inside your own property.
  • Fixed a bug where José’s Pub’s front doors were locked during opening hours.
  • Fixed missing character apparel masks that caused exposed body parts.
  • Fixed time of day UI not hiding if inventory or quest log was closed with mouse.

