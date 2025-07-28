Rewrote and improved most of the code



Changed the networking model from Client/Server to P2P with lobby creation/browser



Updated networking to use new Steam networking API



Added Linux support



Added delta compression



Added dynamic lighting and shadows



Updated UI



Reworked the settings menu



Added Console



Added a notification displaying why a job was failed



Added performance and net debug info



Improved pause menu and made the game actually pause when playing solo



Lots of bug fixes and optimizations



Added a Creature Package Key item which is now required to open a Creature Package



Changed weekly drops to drop a Creature Package Container instead of a Creature Package



Added a confirmation prompt when opening a Package



Added Creature background colors based on the Creature Package rarity



Updated Creature Package descriptions



Added a popup of the item received by opening a Package



Hello, it's been a while! I improved the state of the game to get it up to date to make it easier for me to make small updates in the future if needed. I was going to include the deleted content and gamemodes with this update, but I figured I'd rather release it early and add the gamemodes back with further updates. I didn't keep track of all the changes since the last update, so I'll just write down a general list of notable changes.[GENERAL][MARKET]