 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 July 2025 Build 19387118 Edited 28 July 2025 – 16:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, it's been a while! I improved the state of the game to get it up to date to make it easier for me to make small updates in the future if needed. I was going to include the deleted content and gamemodes with this update, but I figured I'd rather release it early and add the gamemodes back with further updates. I didn't keep track of all the changes since the last update, so I'll just write down a general list of notable changes.

[GENERAL]
  • Rewrote and improved most of the code
  • Changed the networking model from Client/Server to P2P with lobby creation/browser
  • Updated networking to use new Steam networking API
  • Added Linux support
  • Added delta compression
  • Added dynamic lighting and shadows
  • Updated UI
  • Reworked the settings menu
  • Added Console
  • Added a notification displaying why a job was failed
  • Added performance and net debug info
  • Improved pause menu and made the game actually pause when playing solo
  • Lots of bug fixes and optimizations


[MARKET]
  • Added a Creature Package Key item which is now required to open a Creature Package
  • Changed weekly drops to drop a Creature Package Container instead of a Creature Package
  • Added a confirmation prompt when opening a Package
  • Added Creature background colors based on the Creature Package rarity
  • Updated Creature Package descriptions
  • Added a popup of the item received by opening a Package

Changed files in this update

Windows Rival Rampage Windows Content Depot 663691
  • Loading history…
Linux Rival Rampage Mac Content Depot 663692
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link