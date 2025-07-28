[GENERAL]
- Rewrote and improved most of the code
- Changed the networking model from Client/Server to P2P with lobby creation/browser
- Updated networking to use new Steam networking API
- Added Linux support
- Added delta compression
- Added dynamic lighting and shadows
- Updated UI
- Reworked the settings menu
- Added Console
- Added a notification displaying why a job was failed
- Added performance and net debug info
- Improved pause menu and made the game actually pause when playing solo
- Lots of bug fixes and optimizations
[MARKET]
- Added a Creature Package Key item which is now required to open a Creature Package
- Changed weekly drops to drop a Creature Package Container instead of a Creature Package
- Added a confirmation prompt when opening a Package
- Added Creature background colors based on the Creature Package rarity
- Updated Creature Package descriptions
- Added a popup of the item received by opening a Package
Changed files in this update