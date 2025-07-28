- Game breaks completely when wonder tendrils or fire tendrils are active on a character and target is defeated before trigger (Special thanks to The RBG for pointing it out and explaining it in detail)
- In some cases a hover over characters throws an error
- Swapping dice positions throw error when position is not suppose to be possible
Small Patch 06: Once Upon a Rogue's Tale - Early Access
Bug fixes:
