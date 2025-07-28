 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Bug fixes:
  • Game breaks completely when wonder tendrils or fire tendrils are active on a character and target is defeated before trigger (Special thanks to The RBG for pointing it out and explaining it in detail)
  • In some cases a hover over characters throws an error
  • Swapping dice positions throw error when position is not suppose to be possible

