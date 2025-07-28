A new patch has just been deployed with quality-of-life improvements, control tweaks, and a few small balance changes. Here's what’s new in version 1.1.1:

🔧 New Features

Skip Tutorial Option : You can now disable the tutorial for new games once you've completed the tutorial once. (It’ll apply retroactively if you already have!)

Steam Deck Enhancements : Improved resolution settings and a new default control scheme. (To use it, you may need to revert to default in your Deck's controller settings.)

Mouse Wheel Support : Scroll between your weapons using the mouse wheel.

Attack Nanotech: You can now select attack nanotech like Flare or Flashbang during movement. (Using one still ends your move.)

⚖️ Balance Adjustments

Mission 3 – Unearthed Secrets: In the final battle, the exoartifact health is reduced slightly (from 50 → 40) to improve pacing and balance.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed a rare issue where players could get stuck if defeated during the tutorial.

Steam user icon now displays right-side-up. (Sorry about that!)

Thanks again to everyone playing and sharing feedback - more improvements are coming!

Feedback on the Steam Deck control layout would be welcome!

