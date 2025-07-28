🔥 The Guardian doesn't run. The Guardian advances!

Prepare yourself for a deeper, smoother, and even more brutal experience with this new update.

--------

🆕 New Content

🗡️ 3 new weapons and 💥 powerful new abilities.

👹 A fearsome new enemy joins the fight.

🎬 Fresh attack animations for a more dynamic combat experience.

--------

🗓️Changelog:

💎 New Feature: 3 New Weapons / Powers (Spike Trap, Attack Speed, Acid Puddle)

💎 New Feature: New Enemy (Invisible Spawn)

🐞 Bug Id 050 (Playing): Sword animation.

🐞 Bug Id 192 (Playing): Mines glow when placed on dark surfaces. Also missing some explosion animation or sound for better feedback.

🐞 Bug Id 199 (Playing): The ground trap looks like a hole in the floor — a redesign might fix it.

🐞 Bug Id 210 (Playing): On the level-up panel, the ground bomb has a different image than on the battlefield.

🐞 Bug Id 211 (Playing): On the upgrade panel, the knife has a wooden color, but on the battlefield it’s blue.

🐞 Bug Id 217 (Playing): Slow projectiles. When you take all the speed upgrades, they barely manage to outrun the hero.

--------

✅Current status:

088 / 188 Changes suggested by players.

158 / 220 Bugs (solved / total).

009 / 010 Available levels.

003 / 004 Chapters.

003 / 043 New features suggested by players.

001 / 004 Bosses.

024 / 024 Weapons and Powers.

016 / 016 Achievements.

045 / 045 Collectibles.

015 / 015 Basic features.

--------

🎮Community (Be part of this adventure!):

👉 As always, I’m here to listen to your feedback, whether it’s here or on the Steam forums.

Don’t forget to join our Discord server (you’ll find the link on the Towercore: Survivors Steam page or in the game’s main menu)

I hope you enjoy this update!

CodyGameDev