🔥 The Guardian doesn't run. The Guardian advances!
Prepare yourself for a deeper, smoother, and even more brutal experience with this new update.
--------
🆕 New Content
🗡️ 3 new weapons and 💥 powerful new abilities.
👹 A fearsome new enemy joins the fight.
🎬 Fresh attack animations for a more dynamic combat experience.
--------
🗓️Changelog:
💎 New Feature: 3 New Weapons / Powers (Spike Trap, Attack Speed, Acid Puddle)
💎 New Feature: New Enemy (Invisible Spawn)
🐞 Bug Id 050 (Playing): Sword animation.
🐞 Bug Id 192 (Playing): Mines glow when placed on dark surfaces. Also missing some explosion animation or sound for better feedback.
🐞 Bug Id 199 (Playing): The ground trap looks like a hole in the floor — a redesign might fix it.
🐞 Bug Id 210 (Playing): On the level-up panel, the ground bomb has a different image than on the battlefield.
🐞 Bug Id 211 (Playing): On the upgrade panel, the knife has a wooden color, but on the battlefield it’s blue.
🐞 Bug Id 217 (Playing): Slow projectiles. When you take all the speed upgrades, they barely manage to outrun the hero.
--------
✅Current status:
088 / 188 Changes suggested by players.
158 / 220 Bugs (solved / total).
009 / 010 Available levels.
003 / 004 Chapters.
003 / 043 New features suggested by players.
001 / 004 Bosses.
024 / 024 Weapons and Powers.
016 / 016 Achievements.
045 / 045 Collectibles.
015 / 015 Basic features.
--------
🎮Community (Be part of this adventure!):
👉 As always, I’m here to listen to your feedback, whether it’s here or on the Steam forums.
Don’t forget to join our Discord server (you’ll find the link on the Towercore: Survivors Steam page or in the game’s main menu)
I hope you enjoy this update!
CodyGameDev
Changed files in this update