Weapons aiming at own structure.



Repair and transform not behaving as expected.



Player getting stuck on a black screen after a respawn/teleport.



Player structure incorrectly being left behind and not despawned if the player left the server with it spawned in.



Issues with server stability once a structure got into this state which could lead to frequent crashes during gameplay and if a client attempted to join the server.



Hey Trailmakers!We have just released a small hotfix that addresses a handful of issues that would arise from a player being ejected from a destroyed seat. This fixes known cases of the below:This fix will be arriving on console platforms within the next day or so!