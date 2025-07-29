 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19386991 Edited 29 July 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Trailmakers!

We have just released a small hotfix that addresses a handful of issues that would arise from a player being ejected from a destroyed seat. This fixes known cases of the below:


  • Weapons aiming at own structure.
  • Repair and transform not behaving as expected.
  • Player getting stuck on a black screen after a respawn/teleport.
  • Player structure incorrectly being left behind and not despawned if the player left the server with it spawned in.
  • Issues with server stability once a structure got into this state which could lead to frequent crashes during gameplay and if a client attempted to join the server.


This fix will be arriving on console platforms within the next day or so!

Changed files in this update

Trailmakers Content Depot 585421
  • Loading history…
