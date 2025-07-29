We have just released a small hotfix that addresses a handful of issues that would arise from a player being ejected from a destroyed seat. This fixes known cases of the below:
- Weapons aiming at own structure.
- Repair and transform not behaving as expected.
- Player getting stuck on a black screen after a respawn/teleport.
- Player structure incorrectly being left behind and not despawned if the player left the server with it spawned in.
- Issues with server stability once a structure got into this state which could lead to frequent crashes during gameplay and if a client attempted to join the server.
This fix will be arriving on console platforms within the next day or so!
Changed files in this update