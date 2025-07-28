Dear friend,

I believe that the entire world is magical and that every place can become as abundant and as enchanted as my Fairyland, with a little love and kindness. Sadly, most places are not like that today. Some places witness a history of extreme sadness, hunger and atrocities. My heart becomes very heavy when I think about this. The past week in particular has brought a lot of rain and thunder in my heart. It is very little that I can do, and I really wish I could do a lot more - but a little is always better than nothing. And I hope this inspires you to do what you can, as well.

Epicurus, a favourite philosopher

Build 57 brings new quotes in my Magical Book of Wisdom, Hope and Insight. The new quotes are from Epicurus, an ancient Greek philosopher who has inspired me for a very long time. Epicurus really valued living a simple and calm life, free from pain and fear. He thought that the best way to pursue this kind of life is to surround yourself with friends, and build a community together. Epicurus established a school of thought which he named The Garden, where, together with his friends, he built a simple and fulfilling life. One of the best short presentations about Epicurus and his philosophy is this one from The School Of Life:

Build 57 also brings a few bug fixes, including a solution to the mysterious disappearance of the latest decorations when gathered and used in the journal. Thank you to all the lovely magical souls who have reported bugs - your help is very much appreciated!

The Merry Fairy Demo is now updated to version 42

I am very glad to say that several bugs have been fixed, including the windchime that sometimes would not stop playing, as well as restrictions to ease up and improve the functionality to add free text paragraphs.

I have also added more content for the Demo, in the form of a new double page in the Guestbook:

Calling all magical souls to review and spread the word about The Merry Fairy

Do you feel that my enchanted cottage is a good place to rest a little and become inspired? If you do, please help me spread the word about it so that more magical souls can find some solace here. Your help is essential because The Merry Fairy is a labour of love that takes all of my time and energy. I have great dreams and hopes and plans to add enchanted tools, and spells, and rituals, and lots and lots of beautiful hope disguised as decorations. This leaves me little time to make sure that more magical souls know about my cottage, and in truth, spreading the word about The Merry Fairy is a terribly ill suited job for a fairy like me (as it is well known that fairies are notoriously shy and introverted).

It helps me tremendously to receive reviews right here on Steam for The Merry Fairy as well as The Merry Fairy Demo. I also become very happy when I find external creations about my little cottage, such as YouTube videos, Tik Toks, reviews and all kinds of content.

Thank you so much for reading this and taking the time to consider helping me to spread the word about The Merry Fairy!