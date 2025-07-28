 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19386892 Edited 28 July 2025 – 17:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


🚨 Recharge: Early Access is Now Live! 🚨

Today marks a huge milestone for us. Recharge is officially available in Early Access! 🎮

Built with love for RC fans and arcade racers alike, here’s what’s waiting for you on the track:


🎮 Controller Support (RC/Wheel)

Race with any controller you like. RC remotes*, steering wheels, Xbox, PlayStation, and more are supported.

*RC remotes are supported in-game but still under development.


🔧 Customization

Tune your ESC, engine, battery, and wheels. Style your car and feel the difference on the track.


🏆 Leaderboards

See how you rank against players from around the world. Compete, climb, and claim your spot at the top.


⚙️ Optimization

We’ve made general performance improvements for a smoother racing experience.


💥 Experience Progression

Earn XP as you race. Level up to unlock new parts and customization options.


🗺️ Maps & Cosmetics

Race across sunny beaches and real-life-inspired tracks while unlocking new cars, colors, stickers, and patterns.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3225421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link