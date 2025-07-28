🚨 Recharge: Early Access is Now Live! 🚨
Today marks a huge milestone for us. Recharge is officially available in Early Access! 🎮
Built with love for RC fans and arcade racers alike, here’s what’s waiting for you on the track:
🎮 Controller Support (RC/Wheel)
Race with any controller you like. RC remotes*, steering wheels, Xbox, PlayStation, and more are supported.
*RC remotes are supported in-game but still under development.
🔧 Customization
Tune your ESC, engine, battery, and wheels. Style your car and feel the difference on the track.
🏆 Leaderboards
See how you rank against players from around the world. Compete, climb, and claim your spot at the top.
⚙️ Optimization
We’ve made general performance improvements for a smoother racing experience.
💥 Experience Progression
Earn XP as you race. Level up to unlock new parts and customization options.
🗺️ Maps & Cosmetics
Race across sunny beaches and real-life-inspired tracks while unlocking new cars, colors, stickers, and patterns.
Changed files in this update