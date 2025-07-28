

🚨 Recharge: Early Access is Now Live! 🚨



Today marks a huge milestone for us. Recharge is officially available in Early Access! 🎮

Built with love for RC fans and arcade racers alike, here’s what’s waiting for you on the track:



🎮 Controller Support (RC/Wheel)

Race with any controller you like. RC remotes*, steering wheels, Xbox, PlayStation, and more are supported.

*RC remotes are supported in-game but still under development.



🔧 Customization

Tune your ESC, engine, battery, and wheels. Style your car and feel the difference on the track.



🏆 Leaderboards

See how you rank against players from around the world. Compete, climb, and claim your spot at the top.



⚙️ Optimization

We’ve made general performance improvements for a smoother racing experience.



💥 Experience Progression

Earn XP as you race. Level up to unlock new parts and customization options.



🗺️ Maps & Cosmetics

Race across sunny beaches and real-life-inspired tracks while unlocking new cars, colors, stickers, and patterns.