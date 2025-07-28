------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, I just uploaded new version with hotfixes for PC version of the game - 1.0.4 :)

fixed audio settings during all gameplay.

fixed a bug with bulkhead in soth corridor where when a fire is active in the corridor the mouse cursor would not appear next to the terminal in loop 1.

fixed bugs where after changing interaction keys, the new key settings didn't work in some places.

gamepads - I added an option in terminals and computers that when you press the east button, it returns to the main menu of the computer/terminal.

minor changes in loop 5.

minor changes in game translations (EN).