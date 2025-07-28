 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19386882 Edited 28 July 2025 – 16:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Forgotten 23 PC v1.0.4 Hotfix - ChangeLog (EN)

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, I just uploaded new version with hotfixes for PC version of the game - 1.0.4 :)

  • fixed audio settings during all gameplay.

  • fixed a bug with bulkhead in soth corridor where when a fire is active in the corridor the mouse cursor would not appear next to the terminal in loop 1.

  • fixed bugs where after changing interaction keys, the new key settings didn't work in some places.

  • gamepads - I added an option in terminals and computers that when you press the east button, it returns to the main menu of the computer/terminal.

  • minor changes in loop 5.

  • minor changes in game translations (EN).

  • minor changes and improvement in player movement.

I hope you're enjoying Forgotten 23!

Best,

Lucas / dev

